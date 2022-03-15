The moment LSU officials heard Will Wade’s now infamous “strong-ass offer” on that FBI wiretap, they should have fired him.
That’s the widespread opinion out there anyway.
Forget about due process. Forget about gathering evidence. Forget about trying to fire someone for cause.
Just because Wade looked — and more importantly sounded — guilty three years ago when that wiretap recording was made public didn’t make him guilty at the time. He still has not been found guilty by the NCAA. He and LSU have been made the brunt of a laundry list of serious allegations, but the entire NCAA enforcement process still has months to run. The school will reply to the allegations, the NCAA will reply to those, there will be a hearing and finally penalties, if they are forthcoming.
They will be. LSU probably will get hit with some sort of postseason ban and scholarship/recruiting limitations, and Wade probably will get a show-cause penalty to make it difficult/impossible for him to coach college basketball again. If those things come to pass, they will be just results from what appears to be one of the most sordid episodes in LSU athletic history.
That the allegations are bad enough for LSU to have fired Wade for cause Saturday speaks to the seriousness of the case against him and LSU. I think the folks at LSU would have preferred to let the case run its full course, but LSU created the conduit to fire Wade for cause back in April 2019 when it reworked his contract after his late-season suspension. It used that conduit to send him packing and doesn’t owe him a penny more.
It also showed the NCAA that LSU means business and, it hopes, will take the heat off of football and the biggest allegation against that program stemming from booster John Paul Funes paying Vadal Alexander’s father $180,000 for a no-show job.
But why did it take so long, people ask. Couldn’t LSU see? Was LSU more concerned with trying to hold onto a winning basketball coach? The school certainly doesn’t deserve many virtue points in this case.
But there is the matter of what was and could be known then, and what is known now.
Former LSU President F. King Alexander went on WRKF radio’s “Talk Louisiana” show Monday and was asked about the Wade case. He said LSU did not have enough evidence in 2019 to fire Wade for cause, that the only information LSU had then was from leaks to the media. In addition, Alexander said, the FBI would not turn over its information on Wade to LSU.
You the reader, you the LSU fans, have to decide how truthful Alexander is being now. But whatever you think of his explanation, it is certainly plausible. And when LSU finally had a chance to digest the long-awaited NCAA notice of allegations last week, it fired Wade upon his return from the Southeastern Conference tournament.
It is worth remembering that then-athletic director Joe Alleva suspended Wade for failing to talk to LSU officials back then and explain the reports about him. The entire episode ultimately contributed to Alleva’s ouster in April 2019.
"Joe (Alleva) did everything I thought he should have done by suspending Will Wade and took appropriate action,” Alexander said, “then taking the brunt from some high-level members that thought that Will Wade was mistreated.
"Quite honestly, I thought Joe Alleva was mistreated.”
Alleva hired Wade in 2017, so ultimately he is responsible for the actions that led to his own demise. Alleva declined a request Monday to be interviewed for this column, but he did express regrets in a January 2020 interview I did with him about hiring Wade.
“I got some bad recommendations on that guy,” Alleva said then. “My perception on why I’m not the athletic director there is because some people used the situation with Wade.”
Alleva was the opposite of the Baton Rouge-bred and LSU educated Scott Woodward. Alleva was an outsider who had a tough time endearing himself to a lot of LSU folks. He made his share of mistakes.
But he also was the guy who wanted to fire Les Miles in 2013 when sexual harassment accusations surfaced against the former LSU football coach. If he had been allowed to do so, it would have saved LSU some of its later embarrassment when university-wide sexual harassment issues engulfed the school in 2021.
It may seem now that LSU never got the timing right when it came to Miles and Wade.
But I happen to agree with Alexander. LSU needed to wait for the case to build against Wade and finally exercise the option that Wade himself gave the school when he signed that reworked contract three years ago.