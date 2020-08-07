The Cincinnati Bengals started full team practices this week, and veteran players say reigning Heisman winner Joe Burrow is already making great calls in training camp.

Tight end C.J. Uzomah says he was lined up for a play in a camp walkthrough on Thursday when he heard the former Tiger make a promising call.

"I think he knows his stuff," Uzomah said in a report by Bengals writer Geoff Hobson. "He's making the appropriate reads and checks."

Alex Erickson, wide receiver for the Bengals, says Burrow has a certain "confidence" about himself.

"He carries himself like he knows he belongs. As he should. He earned the right to be the No. 1 pick."

Rookie Bengals started practice last week, but Tuesday marked the first day Burrow started training camp with the full team.

Read the full report by Geoff Hobson here.