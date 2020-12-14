Minus coach Will Wade and star forward Trendon Watford, the LSU basketball team held off a strong upset bid by Sam Houston State 88-66 in a mostly-empty Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Monday afternoon.
LSU officials announced about 1½ hours before the game’s 11 a.m. tipoff that Wade would not be on the bench because of COVID-19 and contact tracing issues.
At mid-morning, Wade confirmed to The Advocate that he tested positive for the coronavirus and was coaching last week via Zoom teleconferencing while in isolation.
He turned over his bench duties to associate head coach Bill Armstrong, a four-year member of his staff, for Monday’s game.
Later, it was learned that Watford, who averaged 18.8 points and 6.3 rebounds through the team's first four games, would not be available because he's dealing with an ankle injury.
Watford wore a walking boot on his right ankle while watching his teammates go through warmups.
Point guard Javonte Smart capably took over Watford’s scoring duties with a game-high 25 points and forward Darius Days, who was already the Tigers’ top rebounder, had a game-high 10 rebounds as LSU outrebounded Sam Houston State 47-32.
The game, which was scheduled last Wednesday after LSU had to cancel a Saturday meeting with South Florida because of COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols, was played with only a few athletic department officials and players’ family members in atrtendance.
Guard Cam Thomas added 19 points and Days had 16 points to go with his 10 rebounds for LSU (4-1).
Demarkus Lampley dropped in 16 points to lead Sam Houston State (3-4), while Zach Nutall had 13.
Wade will also be out for LSU's next game against the University of New Orleans at 8 p.m. Wednesday in a contest to be televised by the SEC Network.