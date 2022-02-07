For the first time in two months, LSU was missing from the AP men's basketball polls when the rankings were released Monday morning.
That LSU wasn't in the Top 25 wasn't a shock after the Tigers, who barely made it at No. 25 a week ago, lost both of their games this week to Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.
LSU was among teams receiving votes; the Tigers picked up 11 points, which tied them with Indiana for 34th.
LSU was also 25th in the Ferris Mowers coaches' poll last week, but fell out of those rankings as well. They picked up four points to tie for 39th.
It's the first time since Nov. 29 that Will Wade's team hasn't been in the AP rankings.
The Tigers made their debut at No. 25 on Dec. 6 and were in the rankings for nine consecutive weeks before dropping out Monday.
LSU, which has lost three games in a row for the second time since mid-January, has now dropped six of its past seven going into Tuesday's 6 p.m. matchup with Texas A&M in College Station.
The Tigers peaked at No. 12 on Jan. 10 and were still 13th a week later. But they fell six spots two weeks in a row and were just hanging on at No. 25 last week.
LSU, however, remained 16th in the NET rankings.
With LSU out, the Southeastern Conference had just three teams in the AP poll.
Auburn is No. 1 for the third week in a row, while Kentucky remained at No. 5. Tennessee was up three spots to 19th.
In addition to LSU, Arkansas and Alabama received votes. The Razorbacks tallied 74 points, which was good for 27th, and the Crimson Tide had 18 points for 32nd.
IN the coaches' poll, Auburn dropped out of a tie for first with Gonzaga and were in second, while Kentucky was up three spots to fourth and Tennessee up two to 18th.
Alabama and Arkansas also received votes and had 28 and 27 points, respectively.
AP Top 25
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Points
1. Auburn (48) 22-1 1,506
2. Gonzaga (13) 19-2 1,477
3. Purdue 20-3 1,329
4. Arizona 19-2 1,300
5. Kentucky 19-4 1,288
6. Houston 20-2 1,205
7. Duke 19-3 1,179
8. Kansas 19-3 1,173
9. Texas Tech 18-5 947
10. Baylor 19-4 921
11. Providence 20-2 899
12. UCLA 16-4 881
13. Illinois 17-5 818
14. Wisconsin 18-4 706
15. Villanova 17-6 634
16. Ohio State 14-5 628
17. Michigan State 17-5 536
18. Marquette 16-7 522
19. Tennessee 16-6 377
20. Texas 17-6 294
21. Southern Cal 19-4 278
22. Saint Mary's (Calif.) 19-4 185
23. Murray State 22-2 178
24. Connecticut 15-6 118
25. Xavier 16-6 91
Others receiving votes: Wyoming 82, Arkansas 74, Iowa State 48, Davidson 35, Boise State 22, Wake Forest 21, Alabama 18, Loyola Chicago 13, LSU 11, Indiana 11, Iowa 7, Oregon 5, San Francisco 3, Notre Dame 3, Ohio U. 2.