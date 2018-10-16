BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The LSU women’s basketball team is picked to finish ninth in the Southeastern Conference in 2018-19, according to a media poll released Tuesday by the conference office.
Mississippi State, the reigning SEC regular season champion and NCAA runner-up, was picked to finish first once again, followed by South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia and Missouri. State’s Teaira McCowan was tabbed preseason player of the year and was joined on the All-SEC team by teammate Anriel Howard.
No LSU players made the seven-person preseason All-SEC team.
The Lady Tigers were the No. 4 seed in last season’s SEC tournament and finished 19-10 overall and 11-5 in conference play. LSU lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
The Lady Tigers open Nov. 2 with an exhibition against Loyola of New Orleans and begin the regular season Nov. 6 against Sam Houston State.
SEC basketball media days begin Wednesday in Birmingham.