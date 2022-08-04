LSU coach Brian Kelly put the spotlight on a few players that stood out to him on the first day of fall camp.

"We hadn't seen Sevyn Banks before and he was out here today in a little bit of a limited fashion," Kelly said. "Having (freshman linebacker Harold) Perkins out here today, you get a flash and see him — I was over watching tackling drills and he's got a suddenness to him that's quite different than some of the other players."

Banks is a graduate transfer cornerback from Ohio State. He played in eight games last season, starting five of them with eight total tackles and two pass breakups. During the Buckeyes' national championship game in 2020, he amassed seven tackles against Alabama and led the team with seven pass breakups and eight passes defended.

As LSU starts preseason practice, Brian Kelly says 'there's some work to be done' As much as coaches say every position is up for grabs at the beginning of preseason practice, Brian Kelly admitted he usually has someone alre…

Perkins, a five-star recruit out of Cypress, Texas, committed in February not long after he decommitted from Texas A&M. His commitment to LSU headlined Kelly's recruiting haul in the offseason.

But Perkins wasn't the only freshman Kelly mentioned who stood out on day one. He also recognized offensive linemen Bo Bordelon and Emery Jones.

"I like the way Bordelon moves around," Kelly said. "He's athletic. He's a big, strapping kid that moves well. Emery, the local kid from Catholic (High), he's a big, physical kid, too.

"Those guys jump out at you a little bit. They look more than just the typical freshman coming in."