LSU coach Ed Orgeron leads his players onto the gridiron for the first half of a game against Northwestern State at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La.

A potential top 10 matchup between LSU and Florida will be played at night in Tiger Stadium.

No. 5 LSU (4-0) and No. 10 Florida (5-0) will kick off on Oct. 12 in Baton Rouge at 7 p.m., the Southeastern Conference announced Monday morning.

If both teams handle their opponents this weekend, it will be LSU's second top 10 matchup of the season.

The Tigers play Utah State (3-1) on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Tiger Stadium, and the Gators host No. 7 Auburn (5-0) at 1 p.m.

LSU-Florida will be broadcast on ESPN.

