Tests on Matthew Beck earlier this week revealed “a little bit of damage” in his elbow, coach Paul Mainieri said Thursday, causing “some reason for concern” about the fifth-year right-handed pitcher’s health.

Beck felt tightness in his elbow last week against UL and saw a doctor Monday for further evaluation.

“It's not a complete tear of his UCL, but there's a little bit of damage there,” Mainieri said. “We don't know if it's an old injury. We don't know if it's something that's been aggravating it that's always been there, or if it's something new.”

The UCL (ulnar collateral ligament) runs along the inside of the elbow and can require Tommy John surgery if torn.

LSU’s most experienced player as a graduate student, Beck returned this season through the NCAA’s eligibility extension because of the coronavirus pandemic. He received the No. 8 uniform for his leadership.

Beck had a 0.00 ERA over three appearances this season. He had allowed one hit. While pitching against UL, Beck recorded two outs before he felt tightness in his elbow. He walked the next two batters. Once LSU pulled him from the game, Beck told Mainieri about the tightness around his elbow.

“He'll be out for a few weeks,” Mainieri said. “We'll see how it feels when he begins throwing again. The news could've been better. It could've been worse. We're going to have to give it some time.”