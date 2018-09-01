The road to Arlington, Texas, will be the last trip LSU takes for a neutral-site season opener in the scheduled future, capping a total of seven such games in the past nine seasons.
After the spectacle against No. 8 Miami fades in AT&T Stadium late Sunday night, the major nonconference games in the years ahead are all scheduled home-and-home contracts that will draw iconic football programs to Tiger Stadium: Texas (2020), UCLA (2024), Clemson (2026), Oklahoma (2028), Arizona State (2029).
The strength of schedule scale is tipping back toward campus after the Tigers played heavyweight matchups in four different stadiums across Texas, Georgia and Wisconsin. But the implications are also nuanced. LSU will have to spend an equal amount of games on the road, and the program will be saying goodbye to the substantial neutral-site pay days that flooded its revenue stream over the past decade.
“Our fans have been anxious for us to play quality opponents in Tiger Stadium,” LSU athletic director Joe Alleva said. “Those games are not as financially lucrative for us; we hardly get any money when we go on the road (in a traditional home-and-home contract with an opponent). So, it’s a balance between the financial side of it and providing quality entertainment for our fans.”
LSU made nearly $23 million across its seven neutral-site games, and the $4.75 million guarantee it’ll receive from the Miami game could fund its women’s basketball team’s total operating expenses — $4,327,215 according to the school’s budget from reporting year 2017 — with change to spare.
So, how was all that money made? And where did it come from? What is the history of the Labor Day extravaganza LSU is departing for now, and what are the reasons the program may reportedly dip back into neutral-site games with Florida State?
Chad Estis, the Executive Vice President of the Dallas Cowboys, said the neutral-site business model is very similar to the prize fights that are organized in boxing: Two high profile competitors meet in an agreed-upon venue for a guaranteed amount, the venue receives the ticket revenue and the television network uses its broadcast rights to sell advertisements.
Today’s widespread model was built off the Kickoff Classic that was held in Giants Stadium in New Jersey from 1983 to 2002. That event pitted top-ranked opponents like Nebraska, Alabama, Ohio State and Penn State against each other in an extra game at the start of the regular season.
College football teams expanded the regular season from 11 games to 12 starting in 2002, and Alabama and Clemson were the first programs to use that extra game to play in a neutral-site season opener in 2008. The teams received a combined $4.17 million, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, to play in the “Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game” at the Georgia Dome — an event that continues to be played (Washington and Auburn met in a top-10 matchup Saturday).
In 2009, the Dallas Cowboys used its brand-new stadium to host the “Advocare Classic,” and when No. 20 BYU beat No. 3 Oklahoma 14-13 that season, it was the first regular season football game to be played in “Jerry World.”
“We knew prior to the building being built that we’d be in the college football business,” said Estis, who has worked with the Cowboys for 12 years. “The first thing we did was make a long-term arrangement with the Cotton Bowl. That was the start of it, and then we went and negotiated long-term agreements with Texas A&M and Arkansas, Baylor and Texas Tech, then we started the Advocare Classic. We’ve had that every year since.”
Negotiations for the Classic have always included ESPN, which both Estis and LSU’s Alleva referred to as the “matchmaker.” The broadcast network has a vested interest in making sure its sports programming for the college football season gets off to a good start with a marquee matchup.
Neutral-site games tend to be easier to schedule than home-and-home series, since they have the flexibility of fitting into one season instead of two.
“We work with the Cowboys and try and identify teams that have availability and have willingness to play big-time opponents on a big-time stage,” said Kurt Dargis, ESPN’s Director of Programming and Acquisitions. “We love it on the programming side, because it helps what is typically one of our biggest weekends of the year: Kickoff weekend. Thursday through Monday night—a five-day extravaganza for us. No NFL competition, and we have the stage all to ourselves.”
Estis and Dargis said they can’t recall who made the first contact to make the LSU-Miami deal happen. LSU had been a successful partner, Estis said, and Miami came up in the natural maelstrom of phone calls that are made with numerous athletic departments across the country.
LSU first played a neutral-site game at AT&T Stadium in 2011 against Oregon, and the 87,711 announced attendance was the Classic’s highest total at that point. Including Sunday's game, the Tigers have participated in the Classic three times — tied with Alabama for the most in the event’s history.
The contract was signed Oct. 16, 2014, and it outlines exactly how the money is split among the parties.
- The Dallas Cowboys pay the teams a guarantee. LSU received $4.75 million, and Miami received approximately $2.375 million, according to the Palm Beach Post.
- ESPN holds the exclusive right to acquire an on-air title sponsor.
- The Cowboys receive “all other revenues from the game,” including ticket sales, concessions, game merchandise and local sponsorships.
“Tickets are No. 1 (for us),” Estis said. “That’s important.”
Tickets for neutral-site games are generally more expensive than standard home games. According to the Cowboys' primary market ticket seller, Seat Geek, most of the ticket prices ranged from $100 to $400 — a wider range than the prices listed on LSU’s website for the Tigers’ home game against Alabama ($125 to $240).
The neutral-site contract also requires LSU to sell a minimum of 25,000 tickets — an allotment the school has met, Estis said — to receive their multimillion-dollar guarantee. The requirement is standard, Estis said, because athletic programs already have established purchasing relationships with their fan bases.
The LSU tickets ranged from $100 to $300, according to the athletic department’s website, and Alleva said some fans generally turn to secondary markets, like StubHub, in search of better deals.
The purchasing relationship becomes complicated and problematic, Alleva said, because as LSU does not own the ticket revenue for the neutral-site game, it cannot tie the sales into existing ticket packages, like season tickets, which are revenues it owns.
But when weighing a neutral-site game against a home-and-home series, Alleva said, a neutral-site game offers more seats to Tigers fans than the 5,000 tickets the department would receive on the away end of a traditional home-and-home contract with another school.
That's a key factor, plus LSU receives the national exposure of being the only football game on Labor Day. Estis said ESPN has prioritized a Sunday game ever since Notre Dame and Texas drew an average TV audience of 10.9 million in 2016, and he said the network asked LSU and Miami last year to move its game from Saturday to Sunday.
“This is one we identified right away,” Estis said. “We’re thrilled to have a matchup with these big-name programs.”
So the spotlight will rise and fall once again on LSU, and although it doesn’t have any further neutral-site games on any future schedules, it seems the school has a standing invitation to return.
“We love LSU,” Estis said. “Their fans can drive over, and they have great support. Theirs buy tickets more than others in the country. They’re a good revenue-producing team.”