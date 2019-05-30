DESTIN, Fla. — If you like your LSU football under the lights, you will like the first three games of the Tigers’ 2019 football schedule.

ESPN and the Southeastern Conference on Thursday announced kickoff times and networks for LSU’s season opener against Georgia Southern and its week three home game against Northwestern State. The Georgia Southern game on Aug. 31 in Tiger Stadium will be on ESPNU, while the Northwestern State game will be televised on the SEC Network.

ESPN earlier announced that LSU’s Sept. 7 game at Texas will be on ABC.

All three games will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

Also announced: Tulane's Sept. 7 game at Auburn will be at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU, while Southeastern Louisiana's Sept. 14 game at Ole Miss will kick off at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network alternate channel.

The conference and its TV partners, ESPN and CBS, typically announce partial scheduling plans during the SEC Spring Meeting, which wraps up here Friday.

After this week, fans can expect most of the rest of LSU’s TV plans will be announced two Monday’s before kickoff. For example, kickoff time and network for LSU’s Sept. 21 game at Vanderbilt will likely be announced Monday, Sept. 9.

CBS made news Wednesday when it revealed a partial schedule that did not include its once-a-season day/night doubleheader being slated for the week of the LSU-Alabama game. The doubleheader will be on Sept. 21, when Georgia hosts Notre Dame, Auburn at Texas A&M and Tennessee is at Florida.

LSU plays Nov. 9 at Alabama. CBS has shown that game in prime time every year since 2011.