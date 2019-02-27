A total of 22 LSU athletes have been accepted into the NCAA indoor track and field championships that will be held March 8-9 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Coach Dennis Shaver will have 11 athletes competing for national honors in seven events on the women's side and nine athletes in seven events on the men's side. There is one relay alternate on each team.
The LSU women are ranked third in the nation going into the championships, while the men's team is ranked fourth following the Southeastern Conference championships. The Tigers were third, and the Lady Tigers placed fifth.
Three LSU athletes enter the meet as the national leaders in their respective events.
Kortnei Johnson tops the field in the women's 60 meters, while Mondo Duplantis and Rayvon Grey are the national leaders in the men's pole vault and men's long jump, respectively.
Duplantis set a collegiate record in the pole vault last weekend in the SEC meet at 19 feet, 5 inches. Grey has a season's-best of 26-5½, and Johnson has a PR of 7.14 seconds in the 60 this season.
Johnson will also compete in the 200 meters. LSU's other individual entrants are Sha'Carri Richardson (60, 200), Katy-Ann McDonald and Ersula Farrow (800), Tonea Marshall and Brittley Humphrey (60 hurdles), Abby O'Donoghue (high jump) and Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault).
Humphrey will join Milan Young, Rachel Misher and Kiya Oviosun in the 4x400-meter relay. Jurnee Woodward is the alternate.
In addition to Duplantis and Grey, the men's individual entrants are Jaron Flournoy and Dylan Peebles (60), Damion Thomas (60 hurdles), JuVaughn Harrison (high jump, long jump) and Jake Norris (weight throw).
Flournoy and Peebles will be joined in the 4x400 by Tyler Terry and Correion Mosby with Christian Boyd serving as the alternate.