Score by quarters
LSU 10 23 0 13 — 46
Alabama 7 6 7 21 — 41
First quarter
LSU: Ja'Marr Chase 33 pass from Joe Burrow at 9:15 (Cade York kick). DRIVE: 6 plays, 92 yards, 2:46. KEY PLAYS: After Ray Thornton recovers a Tua Tagovailoa fumble, Clyde Edwards-Helaire starts the drive with a 9-yard run to the LSU 17. Burrow 23-yard pass to Chase to the LSU 49. Burrow 18 pass to Justin Jefferson to the Alabama 33 sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 7, CRIMSON TIDE 0.
LSU: York 40 field goal at 4:54. DRIVE: 5-18-3:11. KEY PLAYS: Drive starts at the Alabama 40 after a fumbled snap by punter Ty Perine results in a 19-yard loss. After a 7-yard sack, Burrow 12-yard run to the Alabama 22 sets up the field goal. TIGERS 10, CRIMSON TIDE 0.
ALABAMA: Jaylen Waddle 77 punt return at 1:14 (Joseph Bulovas kick). TIGERS 10, CRIMSON TIDE 7.
Second quarter
LSU: Terrace Marshall 29 pass from Burrow at 13:03 (kick blocked). DRIVE: 8-75-3:11. KEY PLAYS: Edwards-Helaire 1-yard run on third-and-1 keeps the drive going at the LSU 35. Burrow 11 pass to Edwards-Helaire to the LSU 46. Burrow 17-yard pass to Jefferson to the Alabama 37. TIGERS 16, CRIMSON TIDE 7.
ALABAMA: DeVonta Smith 64 pass from Tagovailoa at 6:43 (kick failed). DRIVE: 4-90-1:20. KEY PLAY: Tagovailoa 26-yard pass to Jerry Jeudy on third-and-10 produces a first down at the Alabama 36 and sets up the touchdown on the next play. TIGERS 16, CRIMSON TIDE 13.
LSU: York 45 field goal at 4:20. DRIVE: 7-48-2:23. KEY PLAYS: Burrow 35-yard pass to Chase to the Alabama 40. Burrow 14 pass to Chase to the 20. TIGERS 19, CRIMSON TIDE 13.
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 1 run at 0:26 (York kick). DRIVE: 8-61-2:13. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with an 11-yard run to midfield, then adds a 19-yard run on the next play to the Alabama 31. Burrow 14-yard pass to Jefferson to the 17. Burrow 16 pass to Thaddeus Moss for a first-and-goal at the 1. TIGERS 26, CRIMSON TIDE 13.
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 13 pass from Burrow at 0:06 (York kick). DRIVE: 1-13-0:05. KEY PLAY: Touchdown is set up on interception by Patrick Queen and 16-yard return to the Alabama 26 plus a half-the-distance unnecessary roughness call. TIGERS 33, CRIMSON TIDE 13.
Third quarter
ALABAMA: Najee Harris 15 pass from Tagovailoa at 4:51 (Bulovas kick). DRIVE: 10-95-3:30. KEY PLAYS: Harris 31-yard run to the Alabama 36 gets the drive started. After a penalty, Tagovailoa 23-yard pass to Harris to the Alabama 44. Tagovailoa 22 pass to Henry Ruggs on third-and-10 to the LSU 27. TIGERS 33, CRIMSON TIDE 20.
Fourth quarter
ALABAMA: Harris 1 run at 14:33 (Bulovas kick). DRIVE: 9-78-3:37. KEY PLAYS: Harris 14 run to the Alabama 36 on the first play. Tagovailoa 32-yard pass to Smith to the LSU 22. Harris 9 run to the LSU 13. Harris 12-yard run on fourth-and-1 gives Alabama a first-and-goal at the 1. TIGERS 33, CRIMSON TIDE 27.
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 5 run at 10:07 (two-point pass failed). DRIVE: 12-75-4:26. KEY PLAYS: Edwards-Helaire 12 run to the LSU 44. Burrow 13-yard pass to Jefferson on third-and-3 to the Alabama 36. Burrow 11 pass to Edwards-Helaire on third-and-10 to the 25. Burrow 15-yard run up the middle on third-and-5 to the Alabama 5. TIGERS 39, CRIMSON TIDE 27.
ALABAMA: Jeudy 5 pass from Tagovailoa at 5:32 (Bulovas kick). DRIVE: 14-75-4:35. KEY PLAYS: Tagovailoa 26-yard pass to Ruggs on third-and-19 to the Alabama 42. Tagovailoa 21 pass to Smith to the LSU 28. Tagovailoa 9 pass to Smith on fourth-and-4 gets a first down at the 13. TIGERS 39, CRIMSON TIDE 34.
LSU: Edwards-Helaire 7 run at 1:34 (York kick). DRIVE: 7-75-3:55. KEY PLAYS: Burrow starts the drive with a 29-yard pass to Chase to the Alabama 46. Burrow 17 pass to Jefferson to the 33. Burrow 18-yard quarterback draw on third-and-2 to the Alabama 7. TIGERS 46, CRIMSON TIDE 34.
ALABAMA: Smith 85 pass from Tagovailoa at 1:21 (Bulovas kick). DRIVE: 1-85-0:16. TIGERS 46, CRIMSON TIDE 41.
FINAL SCORE: LSU 46, Alabama 41
RECORDS: LSU 9-0, 5-0 SEC; Alabama 8-1, 5-1 SEC
ATTENDANCE: 101,821 (paid)
Sheldon Mickles