What was a trickle has become a deluge. First one, then two, then three bowl projections had LSU in the College Football Playoff. This week, LSU’s win over Auburn coupled with Oklahoma’s shocking loss at Kansas State have all the bowl projections we’ve documented – 18-for-18 – with the Tigers in the CFP. Of course, all that love can fade away if LSU loses next week at Alabama. But there is growing sentiment that a well-played defeat by the Tigers or Crimson Tide and wins in the rest of their games will play well with the CFP committee and keep them in the top four. Of course, for LSU it could be 2011 all over again as five projections have the Tigers and Tide meeting in the CFP semis. Remember, the highest-seeded team is all but set to play in the semifinal closest to home. If that’s LSU, it would be the Peach.
The projections
Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State
CollegeFootballNews.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State
CollegeSportsMadness.com: Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama
Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson
Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State
Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama
Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland Plain Dealer: Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State
Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama
Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Peach Bowl vs. Clemson
Steve Petrella, Action Network: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson
Jake Rill, BleacherReport.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama
Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama
Erick Smith, USA Today: Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson
Bowl guide
Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Atlanta (ESPN) — 11 projections
Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN) — 7 projections
CFP National Championship Game: 7 p.m., Jan. 13, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN) — 1 projection