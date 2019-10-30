BR.lsuauburnmain.102719 HS 3859.JPG
What was a trickle has become a deluge. First one, then two, then three bowl projections had LSU in the College Football Playoff. This week, LSU’s win over Auburn coupled with Oklahoma’s shocking loss at Kansas State have all the bowl projections we’ve documented – 18-for-18 – with the Tigers in the CFP. Of course, all that love can fade away if LSU loses next week at Alabama. But there is growing sentiment that a well-played defeat by the Tigers or Crimson Tide and wins in the rest of their games will play well with the CFP committee and keep them in the top four. Of course, for LSU it could be 2011 all over again as five projections have the Tigers and Tide meeting in the CFP semis. Remember, the highest-seeded team is all but set to play in the semifinal closest to home. If that’s LSU, it would be the Peach.

The projections

Bill Bender, The Sporting News: Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State

CollegeFootballNews.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State

CollegeSportsMadness.com: Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama

Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson

Jason Kirk, BannerSociety.com: Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama

Doug Lesmerises, Cleveland Plain Dealer: Peach Bowl vs. Ohio State

Brett McMurphy, WatchStadium.com: Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma; CFP National Championship Game vs. Ohio State

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama

Brant Parsons, Orlando Sentinel: Peach Bowl vs. Clemson

Steve Petrella, Action Network: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson

Jake Rill, BleacherReport.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama

Michael Shapiro, SI.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Peach Bowl vs. Alabama

Erick Smith, USA Today: Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson

Bowl guide

Peach Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Atlanta (ESPN) — 11 projections

Fiesta Bowl (CFP semifinal): 3 or 7 p.m., Dec. 28, Glendale, Arizona (ESPN) — 7 projections

CFP National Championship Game: 7 p.m., Jan. 13, Mercedes-Benz Superdome (ESPN) — 1 projection

