Like the Tigers themselves, LSU’s bowl hopes took a beating in the wake of Saturday’s 38-27 loss at UCLA. LSU is down but not out, though, with the nine bowl projections we found picking the Tigers to wind up somewhere in the postseason. Unlike some of the preseason predictions which had LSU in the Peach or Fiesta bowl, no one has LSU in a New Year’s Six bowl now. The best prediction this week for LSU comes from CollegeFootballNews.com, which has the Tigers in the Citrus Bowl against fellow 0-1 starter Wisconsin. The most popular pick puts the Tigers in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 against a Big Ten opponent. Two predictions have LSU playing Michigan in the Outback. The Tigers have never played the Wolverines in football, which was the case with UCLA before last week’s game.

THE PROJECTIONS

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan

CollegeFootballNews.com: Citrus Bowl vs. Wisconsin

Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Outback Bowl vs. Wisconsin

DRatings.com: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan

Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Outback Bowl vs. LSU

Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

Erick Smith, USA Today: Music City Bowl vs. Michigan State

Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

Bowl guide

Music City Bowl: 2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN?)

Outback Bowl: 11 a.m., Jan. 1, Tampa, Florida (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl: noon, Jan, 1., Orlando, Florida (ABC)

Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)