Like the Tigers themselves, LSU’s bowl hopes took a beating in the wake of Saturday’s 38-27 loss at UCLA. LSU is down but not out, though, with the nine bowl projections we found picking the Tigers to wind up somewhere in the postseason. Unlike some of the preseason predictions which had LSU in the Peach or Fiesta bowl, no one has LSU in a New Year’s Six bowl now. The best prediction this week for LSU comes from CollegeFootballNews.com, which has the Tigers in the Citrus Bowl against fellow 0-1 starter Wisconsin. The most popular pick puts the Tigers in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 against a Big Ten opponent. Two predictions have LSU playing Michigan in the Outback. The Tigers have never played the Wolverines in football, which was the case with UCLA before last week’s game.
THE PROJECTIONS
Kyle Bonagura, ESPN.com: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan
CollegeFootballNews.com: Citrus Bowl vs. Wisconsin
Brad Crawford, 247Sports.com: Outback Bowl vs. Wisconsin
DRatings.com: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan
Brett McMurphy, ActionNetwork.com: Outback Bowl vs. LSU
Jerry Palm, CBSSports.com: Outback Bowl vs. Michigan
Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
Erick Smith, USA Today: Music City Bowl vs. Michigan State
Jim Tomlin, SaturdayDownSouth.com: Texas Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
The world outside of the LSU football program is losing its mind in the wake of the Tigers’ 38-27 loss Saturday at UCLA.
Bowl guide
Music City Bowl: 2 p.m., Dec. 30, Nashville, Tennessee (ESPN?)
Outback Bowl: 11 a.m., Jan. 1, Tampa, Florida (ESPN2)
Citrus Bowl: noon, Jan, 1., Orlando, Florida (ABC)
Texas Bowl: TBD, Jan. 4, Houston (ESPN)