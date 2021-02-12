Jon Nerdal took the title in the 35-pound weight throw in the Music City Challenge on Friday with a huge personal best to highlight action for the LSU track and field teams.
Coach Dennis Shaver split his men's and women's teams for the last big competitions before the Southeastern Conference Indoor championships in two weeks.
Shaver sent the throwers and some distance runners to Nashville, Tennessee, for the Music City Challenge with the bulk of his teams competing in the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the site of this year's SEC meet.
Nerdal was the only winner on the first day of the two meets, claiming the weight throw title at the Music City Challenge with a heave of 72 feet, 11¾ inches.
That throw bettered his old PR of 70-5¾, which he set just last week in the Charlie Thomas Invitational in College Station, Texas, by exactly 2½ feet.
It put Nerdal, who started the day in fifth on the school's all-time list in the event, in third place.
Jake Norris, Nerdal's teammate and training partner, finished third in the weight with a best of 67-8¾.
Also in Nashville, Davis Bove crossed the finish line in third place in the mile run, clocking a school-record time of 3 minutes, 57.49 seconds.
In Fayetteville, LSU athletes chalked up three second-place finishes and one third in the Tyson Invitational — which annually attracts one of the strongest collegiate fields of the indoor season.
Damion Thomas and Eric Edwards raced to a 2-3 finish in the 60-meter hurdles with Thomas crossing the line in 7.69 seconds and Edwards following at 7.71 seconds.
Also, LSU had two second-place efforts in the long jump.
JuVaughn Harrison finished second on the men's side at 26-6½ and Aliyah Whisby also picked up a second for the Lady Tigers with a PR of 21-4¾.
Both meets conclude Saturday.