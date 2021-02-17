After being sidelined for the past two games with an injury that cost him six games earlier this season, LSU reserve forward Shareef O'Neal is scheduled to visit a foot specialist Wednesday.
Coach Will Wade said on his weekly radio show Tuesday night that the 6-foot-10 O'Neal, who has proven to be a capable rebounder despite limited minutes, could be out for an extended amount of time.
While the exam is pending, Wade didn't sound too optimistic.
"We're not sure when, or if, we'll get him back this year," Wade said. "He could be on the shelf for a while. We have to see how (the examination) turns out."
O'Neal, the son of former LSU great Shaquille O'Neal, has come off the bench in all 10 games that he's played in this season.
The UCLA transfer is averaging 2.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while playing 14.6 minutes per game. He's gotten double-digit minutes in all 10 games that he has played in.
O'Neal played in five of LSU's first six games before hurting his foot in practice the day before the team's Southeastern Conference opener against Texas A&M.
He missed the first six SEC games, then played in five games before apparently re-injuring the foot in a game at Alabama on Feb. 3.
O'Neal recorded a season-high six points in a loss to Alabama on Jan. 19 and he also picked off nine rebounds in a win over Southeastern on Nov. 30.
His average of .301 rebounds per minute played is the highest on the team. Darius Days, the Tigers' leading rebounder, gets .295 rebounds per minute played.
If O'Neal is out for any length of time, Wade's only other big-man option off the bench is 6-11 freshman center Josh Gray. He's played in just six games and averages 1.0 points and 1.7 rebounds.