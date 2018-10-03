They may be new to the often-salty rivalry between LSU and Florida, but two Ohio State transfers have kicked off the friendly banter.

Gators receiver Trevon Grimes, who joined Florida this past offseason, had some not-so-flattering reviews for his former teammate Joe Burrow, according to a report from 247Sports.

Rabalais: Surprised LSU football is No. 5? 5-0? Here are 5 reasons you shouldn't be Virtually the entire nation of everyone not named Orgeron or Tim Brando has to be surprised LSU is 5-0 and ranked No. 5 in the country. Brando…

"I’m looking forward to seeing what he can do against our defense and if he can make those plays, but I’m sure he won’t be able to," Grimes said, according to the report.

Grimes went on to say he's not worried about his team's defense because they go up against "a better quarterback" in practice every day.

The comment is likely referring to sophomore Feleipe Franks, who has passed for 961 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. Franks drew the start against LSU a year ago, but wasn't able to get much going. He threw for 108 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions as his team fell to the Tigers 17-16.

Grimes did add that he and Burrow are good friends.

Florida (4-1) heads into the Gainesville showdown with No. 5 LSU (5-0) fresh off a dominant defensive effort and a win over Mississippi State.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow named SEC Offensive Player of the Week LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named the Southeastern Conference's Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday, after the junior…

Burrow meanwhile, is undefeated as a college starter. He won the starting job after a four-player battle in the offseason, and has since thrown for 1,023 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions. He's also added 154 rushing yards and two more touchdowns. Burrow also earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week after his team throttled Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. (CST) on CBS.

For the full report from 247Sports, click here.