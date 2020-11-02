The LSU football team will not practice Tuesday. It'll be election day, the first Tuesday after Nov. 1, the date the NCAA decided in September will be a mandatory day off in college athletics every year from now on.
It's a fitting juncture for an LSU team that's attempting to recover from its worst loss since 1996: While the Tigers players and coaches join the nation in choosing which direction the country's highest political office will go, they'll have the opportunity to reflect on which direction their team will go next.
Just how do you respond to a 48-11 loss at Auburn? A game filled with turnovers that spiraled swiftly out of control and left the Tigers (2-3) once again with a losing record? A blowout where LSU "got punched in the face," if you ask center Liam Shanahan?
"You've got to dig deep," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. "You've got to dig deep, man."
Let's dig deep then.
Deep into the 54 games Orgeron has been the head coach here in Baton Rouge. This was his biggest loss yet in five seasons. Larger even than the 30-point loss at Mississippi State in 2017, when another troubled LSU defense chased Bulldog backs around the field in a 37-7 loss while another helpless LSU offense couldn't muster any firepower.
That was a slow build, though. Saturday's loss at Auburn was a swift collapse, a game that was scoreless one-fourth of the way in and, after three turnovers and defensive lapses, became a four-score deficit just after halftime.
Energy on the sideline evaporated. The game subsequently unraveled. Auburn "outphysicaled" LSU, Orgeron said. Linemen were knocked out of their gaps. Linebackers attempted arm tackles instead of following through with the whole body. Auburn ran successfully between the tackles, with quarterback Bo Nix and running back Tank Bigsby combining for 152 yards and three rushing touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry.
Where did the energy go? Orgeron said he'd address the issue on the team's aptly named "Tell The Truth Monday." He said he'd tell them about the need to "fight throughout the game," to stay "enthusiastic throughout the team" and "believing we have to do that."
"Look, it's 0-0 in the first quarter," Orgeron said. "We've got to fight for 60 minutes. And when adversity hits, we have to keep fighting. That's been a mark of our teams since I've been here."
Dig deep again.
You remember what happened in 2017 after that loss in Starkville, don't you? After the notorious upset against Troy? After LSU found itself down 20-0 against Auburn?
The Tigers scored 20 unanswered points to beat Auburn 27-23 in the final minutes, continuing a revival that ended a tumultuous season with a 6-2 stretch to finish with a 9-4 final record.
Or how about the following season, when former quarterback Joe Burrow was blindsided after throwing a pick-six in the Fiesta Bowl that set LSU down 14-3 against Central Florida? When the defense responded with five sacks, eight tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception? When Burrow broke out with nearly 400 yards passing and four touchdown passes in the 40-32 victory?
But, right now, there's no veteran quarterback to command such a victory. Myles Brennan remains sidelined with an abdominal injury, which means the offense hinges on the success of true freshmen TJ Finley and Max Johnson.
LSU's youth inexperience seems to be finally catching up with this team. It lost an NCAA record-tying 14 players to the draft in the offseason. It lost 17 starters from a 22-player lineup that won the national championship.
The toll has continued to pile up: Biletnikoff Award-winning receiver Ja'Marr Chase opted out of the season, along with starting defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin and nickel safety Kary Vincent.
Depth in the trenches dropped even further last week, when Siaki "Apu" Ika, a player once thought to be a starting defensive tackle, entered the NCAA transfer portal. A day later, defensive end Travez Moore announced he was also opting out the remainder of the season.
Against Auburn, true freshman defensive end BJ Ojulari became the 18th first-time starter LSU has used this season — a number that may continue to grow, depending on how Finley's upcoming quarterback battle with Johnson goes these next two weeks.
These factors, Orgeron said, are emblematic of a young team that hasn't yet learned how to stay enthusiastic in a game while facing adversity.
"There's a lot of young guys on this team that I have to teach that to," Orgeron said. "They don't know that yet."
Orgeron said his coaching staff would be taking a close look at its roster management this week. They'll analyze their depth, find where the holes are, and identify which players they'd like recruit to stay another year.
In August, the NCAA Division I board of directors voted to give all fall sport athletes another year of eligibility in a blanket waiver because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Orgeron has already expressed his desire to keep players like Shanahan, a graduate transfer from Harvard for another season. There are others, Orgeron said, he'd like to "see if I can have them stay" so he can have a more "mature team next year."
"In my mind, we're building a championship program," Orgeron said. "We're going to be a championship team. We're going through some growing pains. I know it. We've got some young players. We've got some new coaches who have been on our staff for a short time. Didn't have spring ball to put in their system."
"It's not an excuse," Orgeron continued. "This is the SEC. And the other coaches had the same amount of time. But I know this in my mind: We have a plan here. I know the people surrounding me are very supportive. We just had one of the best teams in college football last year. We're not that far away."