WHO: LSU (37-18, 17-13 Southeastern Conference) vs. Kentucky (31-24, 12-18)

WHEN: 1 p.m., Thursday

WHERE: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Alabama

ONLINE: SEC Network

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is No. 16 by Collegiate Baseball. Kentucky is unranked. 

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Kentucky/Auburn — TBD

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Standing at No. 54 in the RPI rankings, the Wildcats took down No. 8 Auburn in the single elimination round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. The Wildcats held a 1-0 lead by the top of the fourth inning before the Tigers rallied back on a home run to tie it in the bottom of the eighth. Oraj Anu and Adam Fogel had the solo home runs in the ninth inning to capture the 3-1 victory. Kentucky's Chase Estep leads the team with 13 home runs and a .311 batting average so far this season. Also, rain might happen.

