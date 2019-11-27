The LSU Tigers got back a key player back Wednesday in the defensive secondary as preparations for Saturday’s regular-season finale against Texas A&M hit full stride.
Safety Eric Monroe returned to practice after sitting out Tuesday. The junior from Houston has missed the past two games against Ole Miss and Arkansas after recording six tackles in the first nine games.
Fullback Tory Carter also returned to practice after watching last week’s Arkansas game from the sidelines in sweat pants and a walking boot. Carter worked out full go in white jerseys with the rest of the offense. The junior from Valdosta, Georgia, has played in eight games this season, most recently on Nov. 16 at Ole Miss.
Also back Wednesday after a one-day absence: freshman tailback John Emery. Freshman linebacker Donte Starks practiced in a gold (non-contact) jersey for the third straight day.
The Tigers, now No. 2 in the CFP rankings but still No. 1 in the AP and USA Today coaches' polls, worked out under clear and cool skies Wednesday in helmets, shoulder pads and shorts. They will have one more major practice on Thursday, then a walk through Friday as kickoff approaches.
The game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium and will be televised on ESPN.