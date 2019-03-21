JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In the LSU basketball team’s scouting report for Thursday’s NCAA tournament opener with Yale, one assignment stood out.
In the report, LSU assistant coach Greg Heiar stressed the Tigers had to make Yale guard Miye Oni, the Ivy League player of the year, do something he doesn’t normally do: Go to his left.
“They’re a left-to-right team; play his right hip square, keep him out of the paint & contest his shots without fouling him!” Heiar wrote in the scouting report. “Corral & build a wall within 4 seconds with great communication!”
Simply put, the Tigers had to keep the ball out of Oni’s right hand.
The plan was executed perfectly as guards Marlon Taylor and Skylar Mayes took turns making Oni uncomfortable whenever he got the ball, which turned out to be a big key in LSU’s 79-74 victory over Yale.
“We wanted to play him square and keep the ball out of his right hand,” Heiar said after third-seeded LSU advanced to the second round. “We wanted to do a really good job of playing his right hip and making him have to use his left hand.
“We had the ‘10 eyes, five guys’ rule on him at all times in the gaps so he didn’t have anywhere to go,” he said. “If we did that, he was going to have to take jump shots on Marlon Taylor, who’s probably the most athletic player in college basketball.
"When Marlon is focused and locked in, he does a tremendous job defensively.”
The proof was in Oni’s line on the stats sheet: Five points on 2-of-16 shooting, including just 1 of 10 shots from beyond the arc in playing all 40 minutes.
The 6-foot-6 Oni, who went into the game averaging 17.9 points a game and hitting 45.1 percent of his shots, was hounded all afternoon by Taylor and Mays.
Javonte Smart also helped in transition, Heiar said, when Yale tried to get out and run.
“I was on him,” Taylor said. “He’s a great player … he’s going to be a pro one day.”
Taylor said the plan wasn’t to put a body on Oni, just to keep him from going to his dominant right hand.
“I tried, as best as I could, to keep him going left,” he said with a smile. “Sky did a great job on him, too.”
Taylor, who wound up playing 33 minutes, handed the duties over to Mays when he needed a breather.
But Mays deferred mostly to Taylor after the game.
“Oh man,” a smiling Mays said, “that was mostly Marlon. … He did a tremendous job.
“Oni’s a great player who’ll definitely play in the NBA. For Marlon to take on that defensive challenge and do so well, that was a key to us winning the game.”
Like Heiar, Mays pointed to the scouting report about Oni’s ability to score. He was in double digits in all but one of his first 28 games this season, scoring just two points in a loss at Penn on March 8.
“He’s really strong going to his right, but the best aspect of his game is getting out in transition and making plays,” Mays said. “I think we did a really good job of keeping him out of transition and making him a half-court player.”
Heiar credited the other LSU defenders for doing their job as well.
“It’s just not Marlon or Sky’s job,” he said. “It’s their job to make it hard for him to catch the ball and contest his shots. But the other guys have to come off screens and be in the right position, too.”