Coach Ed Orgeron said that the bye week will be about "fixing," LSU by allowing his players to rest as the injuries continue to pile up. Offensive tackle Anthony Bradford, who tallied starts at both left and right tackle this season became the seventh key player ruled out for the remainder of the season on Monday.
Also battling injuries are defensive backs Cordale Flott and Major Burns. In addition to nagging injuries throughout the team, which have sidelined 40 players on the roster this season.
"This week, we usually go full pads today and tomorrow we have the Tiger Bowl, but we don't have enough players to do the Tiger Bowl and we don't have enough players to have the full practice today," Orgeron said. "So, you have to make adjustments."