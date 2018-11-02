It's finally here!

The No. 3 LSU Tigers square off with No. 1 Alabama at Tiger Stadium this evening with plenty on the line for both teams.

Get important game day information and catch up on key storylines to follow below.

THE GAME

WHO: No. 1 Alabama at No. 3 LSU

When: 7 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Rabalais: LSU's David versus Alabama's Goliath? Tigers must believe they are the Tide's equal

BROADCAST INFO

TV: CBS

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: CBS Sports online

LSU-Alabama scouting report: Shutting down Crimson Tide QB Tua Tagovailoa starts with Jerry Jeudy

LIVE UPDATES

GAME DAY INFORMATION

-- Going to 'College GameDay' show at LSU? ESPN folks have some do's and don't's for you

-- Alabama vs. LSU: See times of interest, when band comes down hill, more

-- Get Hyped: LSU vs Alabama promo video gets you ready for big night at Tiger Stadium

KEY STORYLINES & ANALYSIS

-- Four Downs: Scott Rabalais spells out what LSU must do to snap The Streak

-- Devin White ejected for targeting against Mississippi State, suspended for first half against Alabama

-- Replacing Devin White: How LSU can fill role -- for a half -- against vaunted Alabama

-- LSU LG Garrett Brumfield is 'ready to go,' Ed Orgeron says; Tigers' OL now completely healthy

-- LSU coach Ed Orgeron: We're better equipped than ever to play Alabama

-- Rabalais: The talk is of LSU's offense, but the defense must rise to stem the Crimson Tide

-- What's changed? LSU to ride explosive plays, 'damn good' QB to knock off Alabama

-- LSU defense has faith in 'mad scientist' Dave Aranda against Alabama's explosive offense

-- Who said it'll take 30 points for LSU to beat Alabama? Tigers say Tide haven't seen their defense

-- Cole Tracy gives LSU leg up over Alabama if game turns into another field goal frenzy

-- The view from Alabama: Just what kind of Crimson Tide team is headed to Tiger Stadium?

-- How can LSU take down Alabama? Jimbo Fisher, Billy Napier, Barry Odom weigh in

-- At LSU vs. Alabama, Hawaiian natives Breiden Fehoko and Tua Tagovailoa will meet

-- Ed Orgeron, Nick Saban, tale of the tape: What to know about LSU, Alabama coaches before showdown

-- Ed Orgeron and 'The Cajun Way': How Louisiana son's long road brought LSU back to better days

WHAT COACHES, PLAYERS ARE SAYING ...

-- How's Alabama-LSU viewed by Ed Orgeron? Not gonna say it's like every other game'

-- Spicy Nick Saban on how Alabama might handle coin toss vs. LSU: 'I hope we elect to kick ass'

-- Nick Saban praises LSU's versatility, difficulty of crowd noise in Tiger Stadium

-- Ed Orgeron says Alabama's Nick Saban the greatest college coach in 'history of the game'

-- LSU QB Joe Burrow: If you're afraid of Alabama 'don't come out that locker room'

WHAT EXPERTS ARE SAYING ...

-- Against Alabama, LSU is biggest Tiger Stadium underdog in the last 20 years

-- Inside the (betting) line: Alabama is a minus-14.5 favorite LSU, and here's why

-- Rabalais: Imagine LSU beating Alabama, and the 'strange, suspenseful joy' it'd bring

-- Analyst Paul Finebaum on 'confident' Alabama, LSU's always-entertaining Ed Orgeron, more

-- Alabama vs. LSU: Who ya got? Advocate experts make their picks, predict score

-- National experts giving Tigers no chance to upset Crimson Tide

-- Who's the loyal fan betting on the Tigers despite experts picking Tide? See James Carville's prediction for the game

HISTORY OF THE RIVALRY

-- Quiz: How well do you remember the last time LSU beat Alabama?

-- LSU vs. Alabama: Plenty of stirring LSU victories over Alabama; here are 5 of the greatest hits

-- LSU vs. Alabama rivalry history by the numbers: See 13 key facts, figures

-- A snapshot in time: Relive every LSU-Alabama game of the decade via Advocate sports fronts

-- LSU-Alabama photos: When Tigers, Tide meet, defenses are sure to deliver big hits like these

-- NFL Draft dominance: LSU, Alabama combine for 142 draft picks from 2009 to 2018

-- 10 Reason LSU fans love to hate Alabama: Rammer Jammer, Nick Saban, overly entitled fans

-- LSU superfan will attend 425th consecutive LSU home game when Tigers host Alabama

LSU vs. Alabama: Plenty of stirring LSU victories over Alabama; here are 5 of the greatest hits