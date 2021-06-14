The LSU gymnastics program is fully staffed again, thanks to a 2-for-1 hire of sorts at the expense of another national power.
The school announced the hiring Monday of Garrett Griffeth and former Olympian Courtney McCool Griffeth, to the gymnastics program. The husband-and-wife duo comes to LSU from Utah, where they were on the staff the past two years.
Garrett Griffeth will be a paid assistant while Courtney Griffeth will be a volunteer coach. But LSU coach Jay Clark made it clear he sees both as equals on the staff.
“I stayed away from the word ‘volunteer,’” Clark said. “That’ll be Courtney’s role, technically. When I hired them I told them I had one paid position and they could pick. I didn’t want to label her that way because she’ll be in the gym every day and involved in everything we do, including marketing and promotion.”
Garrett Griffeth replaces long-time LSU assistant Bob Moore, who retired last month. Like Moore, Griffeth will be in charge of LSU’s vault event. He will also be the program’s lead recruiter.
Courtney McCool Griffeth replaces former LSU All-American Ashleigh Clare-Kearney Thigpen and will be in charge of LSU’s floor exercise routines. Thigpen had to relinquish that role at season's end after taking a position as LSU’s associate athletic director for diversity, equity and inclusion.
Former LSU All-American Ashleigh Gnat heads into her second season as a full-time assistant and will continue to coach beam.
Clark was careful not to characterize Courtney McCool Griffeth’s hiring as an upgrade from Thigpen, but did say she would be able to spend more time working in the gym. Before being hired by LSU in February, Thigpen’s primary job was legal counsel for the Louisiana House of Representatives.
“For Courtney, this is her chosen career,” Clark said. “Because of their family, they made the decision as to which one would do the bulk of the travel (recruiting). Down the road if they want to switch it up, we can do that.
“I imagine she will be productive like a full-time position coach would. She’s outstanding in every way.”
“It is an honor to follow in the footsteps and continue the work of legendary coaches like D-D (Breaux) and Bob (Moore),” Garrett Griffeth said in a statement. “I have the utmost respect for Jay and Ashleigh (Gnat), and Courtney and I look forward to working together with this staff and team to bring a national championship home to Baton Rouge.”
The Griffeths earned degrees from Georgia, where Garrett Griffeth served on Clark’s staff as a graduate assistant coach in 2011 and an administrative associate in 2012. McCool competed at Georgia from 2007-10, helping the GymDogs to three consecutive NCAA titles from 2007-09. She was the 2008 NCAA floor champion and won a team silver medal for the U.S. in the 2004 Athens Olympics.
“I am excited to pour my heart into this team and the program that D-D has built over the course of four decades,” Courtney Griffeth said. “I can’t wait to get to Baton Rouge and feel the roar of the 13,000 LSU strong in the PMAC on Friday nights.”