Before tipoff of Saturday night’s game with Missouri, Will Wade showed his players a highlight tape of what LSU looked like before a midseason slide.
His point was the Tigers had lost their identity, not to mention eight games in a 12-game stretch, turning a confident 15-1 team that was ranked 12th into a team that was — in his words — “waffling in the wind.”
Obviously, the tough stretch coincided with floor leader Xavier Pinson going down with a sprained right knee in the third Southeastern Conference game.
From there, LSU dropped six of eight games before he returned to full speed 2½ weeks ago.
Then, Wade’s team dropped back-to-back road games to South Carolina and Kentucky and needed to beat Missouri on Saturday night to avoid its third three-game losing streak in the league this season — something Wade experienced just once in his first four seasons.
The positive reinforcement worked in a 75-55 clobbering of Missouri in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, helping LSU climb into a sixth-place tie in the league standings with two regular-season games left.
“We talked about it coming in,” Wade said after improving to 5-0 against Missouri. “I felt like the last month or so we really hadn’t had an identity.
“At the beginning of the year, we had a pretty clearly-defined identity. We played real hard on defense, our (full-court) pressure was really good, we used our defense to turn into offense.”
But then, Pinson went down and so did LSU.
Injuries to other key players didn’t help, and the Tigers were a wounded team for the better part of the last seven weeks.
“Since ‘X’ has been down, we’ve kind of been working things back,” Wade said. “But we really haven’t had an identity.
“So we spent a lot of time the last couple of days talking about getting back to having an identity, getting back to being who we were. If we do that, we’re really good.”
They showed it against Missouri even though it has been wallowing near the bottom of the league all season.
LSU played with extreme confidence, showing some much-needed consistency shooting the ball and in clamping down on defense in the second half.
Wade’s team shot 51% from the field, making more that half its attempts for the first time in 13 games.
Defensively, it limited Missouri to 31 second-half points after giving up more than 40 in the second half of its past five games.
“I think our guys understood what I was talking about … we certainly played good,” Wade said. “I thought we played a little bit more like we did earlier in the year.
“We played a little bit better complementary basketball. Our offense helped our defense out, and I thought overall we played a little bit more solid.”
LSU recorded its 20th win of the season in what turned out to be a breather, helping the Tigers achieve one of their first preseason goals.
“When you get to 20 wins, that’s kind of the benchmark that you’ve had a pretty good season in college basketball,” Wade said. “So, proud of the guys. It’s hard to win in the SEC, it’s hard to win any Division I game. So obviously, piling up 20 of them is good.”
He also believes his team clinched an NCAA tournament berth with the win, but its job is far from over.
“We’ve got to keep moving forward; I don’t think anybody’s going to be satisfied if we win just 20 this year,” Wade said. “So we need to keep moving forward.
“If you had told me at the beginning of the year we’d be here and how we got here, everything got a little bit out of whack, but if you had told me at the beginning of the year this is where we would be, I’d have certainly taken it.”