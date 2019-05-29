For the first time since 2010, LSU-Alabama isn't scheduled to air in primetime on CBS.

The Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday that the television network's annual day-night doubleheader will be Sept. 21, the day that Notre Dame plays at Georgia.

LSU and Alabama will play Nov. 9.

The Tigers and Crimson Tide have played in primetime for the past eight seasons in a much-hyped matchup for college football.

CBS began its day-night doubleheader in 2011 for the No. 1 vs. No. 2 "Game of the Century," adding the late kickoff for that game specifically. LSU won that game, 9-6, in overtime in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama has beaten LSU eight-straight times. Alabama won last year's meeting in Tiger Stadium, 29-0, and has defeated LSU by double digits for four-straight years.

CBS could still pick up the matchup, but it would likely air in the afternoon, marking the first time the two teams have played during the daytime since 2010.

LSU won that game in 2010, 24-21, in a matchup where former coach Les Miles was caught on camera eating grass on the sidelines.