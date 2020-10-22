Coming into this unusual season, South Carolina had sputtered for four years under coach Will Muschamp, failing to even reach bowl eligibility last year. But the Gamecocks have now won two straight games to even their record after an upset last weekend of then-No. 15 Auburn.
South Carolina beat Auburn for the first time since 1933 — the teams had only met eight times in 87 years — by forcing three interceptions. The turnovers gave South Carolina prime field position inside Auburn territory. The Gamecocks converted all three interceptions into touchdowns.
“Will has always done a tremendous job with his defenses,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “His defenses up front are very active, a lot of stunts, playing zone coverage, man coverage, zone blitz.”
Built by a defensive coach in Muschamp, South Carolina tends to have success when it creates turnovers. In win over No. 3 Georgia, the Gamecocks forced four turnovers, including another three interceptions.
South Carolina lost five of its next six games after that upset, largely because of an inefficient offense. The Gamecocks scored nine combined points in their last two games, and in the offseason, Muschamp hired former Colorado State coach Mike Bobo as his offensive coordinator.
Bobo implemented a pro-style scheme that blends spread concepts. It occasionally uses two-running back and I formations. It also involves play-action throws and bootlegs while calling quick passes to cover for an offensive line that’s better at run blocking than pass protection.
The offense, led by Colorado State graduate transfer quarterback Collin Hill, has scored 30.5 points per game, making it the sixth highest-scoring offense in the Southeastern Conference and 38th nationally.
“You can see the difference,” Orgeron said.