WHO: Georgia (30-13, 12-8 SEC) at LSU (28-14, 11-9)
WHEN: 1 p.m., Sunday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
ONLINE: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 27 by Collegiate Baseball. Georgia is No. 22.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — Sam Dutton (0-1, 2.13, RHP, Fr.); Georgia — Liam Sullivan (3-1, 5.40, LHP, So.)
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: With Georgia being No. 2 in the SEC East and No. 4 in RPI rankings, where LSU ranks No. 21, a series win would be key for the Tigers' chances for hosting a regional. LSU is near the top of the conference in several offensive categories, including No. 2 in slugging percentage (.513), No. 4 in batting average (.291), No. 2 in on-base percentage (.404) and No. 2 in runs scored (327) after Friday's games.