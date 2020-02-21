Before LSU began its series against Eastern Kentucky, coach Paul Mainieri changed the lineup. He inserted more line drive hitters, trying to create balance for a team dependent on home runs.

The tweaks didn’t work on Friday night. In the midst of bitter cold and stiff wind that felt like the middle of winter, LSU’s offense froze.

The No. 12 Tigers recorded three hits against Eastern Kentucky. They lost 2-0, shutout inside Alex Box Stadium.

As LSU struggled against Eastern Kentucky (4-0), Mainieri tried to find a spark. Mainieri had changed the lineup after LSU (3-3) lost earlier this week. He wanted more effort and consistency.

Mainieri spoke to players in the on-deck circle before multiple at-bats. He called hit-and-runs. He used a pinch hitter and a pinch runner. Nothing worked. Fly balls stood no chance against the wind blowing in from center field.

Eastern Kentucky left-hander Brennan Kelly baffled LSU for four innings. He slung 67 mph pitches and jammed hitters with two strikes. Kelly carried a no-hitter until sophomore Cade Beloso singled to begin the fifth inning.

The Tigers soon loaded the bases with one out, but they squandered their opportunity.

After Eastern Kentucky changed pitchers, bringing in Louis Davenport III, shortstop Hal Hughes struck out swinging. Then Cade Doughty flew out to right field, ending the threat without a run.

As the hitters faltered, sophomore right-hander Cole Henry limited Eastern Kentucky to one earned run.

After cruising through two innings, Henry walked the leadoff batter in the third. He issued another walk after a sacrifice bunt. With one out, Henry coaxed a ground ball for a potential double play, but the ball slid under the glove of third baseman Zack Mathis. Eastern Kentucky had loaded the bases.

Henry almost escaped without allowing a run. He struck out the next hitter, then he induced a ground ball. It chopped down the third base line. Mathis stepped to his right, knocking the ball down in foul territory. One run scored. Henry retired the next batter.

As Henry walked off the field, he yelled into his glove.

Henry struggled with command the rest of his start. He issued three walks, and Eastern Kentucky scratched across another run in the fifth inning with two singles. But Henry kept the score close. The bats never arrived.

LSU tried to create runs. Freshman Hayden Travinski pinch hit in the seventh inning. Freshman Mitchell Sanford ran for designated hitter Saul Garza in the eighth. Mainieri searched for solutions. He didn’t find any.

With two outs in the eighth inning, junior right fielder Daniel Cabrera reached scoring position for the second time. Beloso walked into the batter’s box. He grounded into a defensive shift.

Eastern Kentucky threw out Beloso, ending the inning. Cabrera jogged down the third base line on his way to the dugout. He avoided the catcher and ran past home plate. On Friday night, LSU didn’t touch it.