Former LSU cornerback Patrick Peterson, now with the Arizona Cardinals, on the field before kickoff between LSU and Alabama, Saturday, November 3, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Former LSU cornerback and eight-time NFL pro bowler Patrick Peterson has been suspended for the first six games of 2019 the season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter is reporting that Peterson, a member of the Arizona Cardinals, was suspended for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Peterson starred as a defensive back and kick returner for LSU from 2008-'10 before the Cardinals selected him No. 5 overall in the 2011 draft.

Peterson still holds an LSU record for return yards in a single game. He collected 257 yards on punt and kick returns in the 2010 season-opener against North Carolina, including an 87-yard punt return for a touchdown.

He is tied for the NFL record in single-season punt returns for touchdowns with four in his 2011 rookie season.

