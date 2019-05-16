Former LSU cornerback and eight-time NFL pro bowler Patrick Peterson has been suspended for the first six games of 2019 the season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter is reporting that Peterson, a member of the Arizona Cardinals, was suspended for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy.
Peterson starred as a defensive back and kick returner for LSU from 2008-'10 before the Cardinals selected him No. 5 overall in the 2011 draft.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Peterson still holds an LSU record for return yards in a single game. He collected 257 yards on punt and kick returns in the 2010 season-opener against North Carolina, including an 87-yard punt return for a touchdown.
He is tied for the NFL record in single-season punt returns for touchdowns with four in his 2011 rookie season.