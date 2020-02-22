COLUMBIA, S.C. — Enough was enough for the LSU basketball team.
After dropping four of five games — including three in a row on the road — the Tigers were in dire need of a victory going into Saturday’s key game against South Carolina.
Facing a Gamecocks team that was clinging to its NCAA tournament hopes, LSU played solidly for 55 minutes in building a 19-point lead with 5:11 remaining.
But the Tigers had to hang on at the end when the Gamecocks mounted a furious rally that got them within four points with 17.9 seconds left before LSU was able to secure an 86-80 win in Colonial Life Arena.
“They had to have it and we needed to have it, too, because we had been treading water,” a relieved LSU coach Will Wade said. “It was two desperate teams … two desperate and urgent teams.”
With the clutch victory, LSU (19-8, 10-4 Southeastern Conference) stayed within two games of Kentucky in the league race and remained in a second-place tie with Auburn, which defeated Tennessee earlier in the day.
Florida had a chance to tighten the race up, but it fell at Kentucky and dropped out of a three-way tie with LSU and Auburn.
South Carolina (16-11, 8-6 SEC) lost for the second time in four days after winning eight of its previous 10 games to climb back into the top half of the league standings.
LSU used physical play to beat South Carolina at its own game, something Wade was concerned about going into the contest.
“We did a good job driving the ball early, we were attacking and making the right plays,” Wade said about going against a notoriously-tough Frank Martin defense. “We attacked and then we made some shots on our kickouts. We just did a good job attacking.”
Forward Darius Days certainly helped with that early.
With Javonte Smart and Skylar Mays going into the lane for some early baskets, Days got free for a couple of 3-pointers that set the tone less than five minutes in and eventually led to a 10-point lead before LSU settled for a seven-point halftime cushion.
“It was good that I was able to come out and hit those 3s early, but my teammates put me in the right position and I just made open shots,” Days said. “There was nothing else to it.”
In turn, Wade said, LSU’s shot-making helped its defense that had been lagging during its rough stretch of games.
“Our offense, for the most part in the first half, really helped our transition defense,” he said. “The offense did a pretty good job finishing at the rim and helped us to be able to get back and get our defense set.”
“We just couldn’t guard them,” Martin said. “It’s as simple as that. … They did just about anything they wanted to do and we couldn’t stop it.”
LSU, which had defensive difficulties in the five-game stretch that saw the Tigers go from a two-game lead in the standings to two behind Kentucky at the start of the day, got a wake-up call in practice the past two days.
South Carolina shot just 38.5% in the first half and 36.1% in the second half, but the Gamecocks had to get hot late in the game after LSU built a 19-point lead with 5:11 to play just to finish at 37.3% for the game.
Part of Wade’s strategy was to sit forward Emmitt Williams at the start of the game and replace him with 6-foot-5 forward Aundre Hyatt.
Williams, however, came in at the 15:56 mark of the first half and brought the energy Wade needed to get his team off to a good start.
“It wasn’t a big deal,” Wade said. “We needed some energy off the bench and he brought that for us. We haven’t been getting a lot from our bench, but went from there to having a really good bench tonight.”
Williams played 22 minutes and finished with eight points, two rebounds and two blocks and was active defensively, as was Charles Manning, who had nine points and six rebounds.
Days, who had 16 points in the first half, finished with 18, as did Smart, who got 10 of his points in the second half. Days also had nine rebounds and five steals.
Trendon Watford, who had a team-high 10 rebounds, was also a force inside offensively as he got 12 of his 15 points in the second half to help out Smart and Mays, who had 13 points and six assists as the Tigers shot 44.1% for the game.
South Carolina got 15 points each from Keyshawn Bryant, Jermaine Cousinard and Jair Bolden, while AJ Lawson had 13 and Maik Kotsar 10.
Bolden, however, was the only member of that group to hit more than 50% of his field-goal attempts as he knocked down 6 of 9 coming off the bench.
“Our defense was markedly better … I mean much better,” Wade said. “When the game gets junked up at the end like that, you can give up a bunch of points.
“But our ball-screen defense was as good as it’s been all year. We were light years better defensively.”