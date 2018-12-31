SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The last time Central Florida lost a football game, a Fiesta Bowl news conference moderator pointed out, Barack Obama was still the president of the United States.

No. 8 UCF (12-0) has won 25 consecutive games since its 31-13 Cure Bowl loss to Arkansas State on Dec. 17, 2016 — a streak that began with an undefeated 2017 season, when the Knights infamously declared themselves national champions after a 34-27 win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl.

That "championship" included a parade at Disney World. And in UCF's Fiesta Bowl media guide, the sports information staff included a tongue-in-cheek portion that said a win over No. 11 LSU (9-3) would "allegedly" get national sports radio host Paul Finebaum to come down to Orlando for another parade.

Finebaum had told the Orlando Sentinel in July that he'd be "all in" if the Knights were to hold another celebration.

Of course, that all happened under former UCF head coach Scott Frost, now at Nebraska, and first-year head coach Josh Heupel deflected when he was asked if the Knights would declare themselves national champions again if they finish undefeated.

"That's way out of my wheelhouse and way out of what we're thinking about," Heupel said Monday morning at the Fiesta Bowl's joint head coaches news conference. "We're playing a great opponent. I have a tremendous amount of respect for (LSU) coach (Ed Orgeron) and what he's been able to do this season at LSU."

Even if UCF's claim on national championship status is a bit silly, their case that they should compete for a title in an expanded playoff only gained ground with the two thumpings in the College Football Playoff's semifinals on Saturday.

No. 1 Alabama beat No. 4 Oklahoma 45-34 after establishing a 28-0 lead, and No. 2 Clemson beat No. 3 Notre Dame 30-3.

Meanwhile, Georgia, which lost to Alabama 35-28 in the SEC championship game, and Central Florida sat on the outside looking in, while their fan bases took pot shots at the playoff system on social media.

On Monday morning, both Heupel and Orgeron were asked whether playoff expansion would be a good thing, or if it would "take away from the bowl experience."

Heupel said he thought a playoff expansion was inevitable.

"That's outside of my wheelhouse," said Orgeron, whose team had three victories over top 10 opponents this season. "If they have a playoff expansion, if they actually do it, we're going to go. I tell you that much. We'll go with a smile, I promise you that. If they don't, we're going to try to get our butts in that thing."

At the start of the news conference, the moderator pointed out that later in the afternoon, an orangutan at the Phoenix zoo would be choosing between two T-shirts to predict the winner of the Fiesta Bowl.

That fact provided some good joke material for Orgeron, when he was asked again about the depth hits his cornerbacks have taken in the past few weeks — Greedy Williams (left for the NFL draft), Kristian Fulton (ankle injury) and Kelvin Joseph (suspension for violation of team rules) — and whether he'd experienced anything like that before.

Kary Vincent and Terrence Alexander, who have mostly played at nickel safety this season, will be starting at corner in the Fiesta Bowl, shifting depth across the entire secondary.

"You know, I was thinking about that orangutan could maybe get me a couple snaps," Orgeron said, provoking laughter. "Those guys are going to have to perform. At the high rate of speed (UCF is) going to run plays, we're going to have to alternate our guys. There'll be some guys that haven't played before that's gonna have to step up."