The way the LSU Tigers fought and almost won out against overwhelming odds at Alabama has already begun to pass into legend.
Songs will be written about the way the Tigers nearly pulled off what would have gone down as the greatest point-spread upset in school history. I hear Elon Musk is planning to name his next child “20-14,” and was so moved he agreed to fund the first $10 million of the next LSU coach’s salary for the next 10 years.
None of that is true, of course, but LSU’s noble defeat in Tuscaloosa has had a layer of mythos applied to it, with two words painted on top:
“Moral victory.”
LSU is long past being satisfied with moral victories against superior opposition. It should not even be acceptable to LSU people that superior opposition exists. But through injuries, departures, coaching missteps and a sprinkle or two of bad luck, the 4-5 Tigers find themselves in a place where they haven’t been for the most part since the 1990s: as an outmanned underdog.
How much have the times changed? Two years ago, LSU was a 42-point favorite over Arkansas and romped to a 56-20 victory. Saturday, the Tigers are a 2½-point underdog to the 6-3 Razorbacks, who have modestly but steadily rebuilt themselves under second-year coach Sam Pittman.
Ultimately, LSU’s performance in Tuscaloosa will only have true worth if the Tigers can build on it. If they can bounce back off the bottom of the SEC West standings to reclaim a winning (or at least .500) record and a bowl trip from this sad, strange, ultimately pivotal season.
That reclamation project starts at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against Arkansas in Tiger Stadium.
Three regular-season games remain for LSU: Arkansas, ULM and Texas A&M. This first one looks winnable, the second looks virtually unlosable and the third looks like a likely defeat. Of course, LSU fans are mostly looking at Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, wondering if he will be the multi-millionaire to replace outgoing multi-millionaire Ed Orgeron.
Why does it even matter whether LSU can get to 6-6 and qualify for something like the Birmingham Bowl? Well, there’s the extra practice for one leading up to the bowl, and this bunch needs it. Plus there’s the stain of missing out on a bowl two years in a row. LSU’s 2020 bowl absence, its first since 1999, was because LSU self-imposed a bowl ban to try to lessen its NCAA problems. The Tigers, even at 5-5, would have gone somewhere.
One year is a Covid-19 blip. Two years is a trend that won’t play well with recruits. It would be another hurdle for this burdened program to climb.
Orgeron, brimming with justifiable pride in his Tigers coming off the Alabama game, said he expects his team to give a good effort this week and the rest of the season. He said he thinks they will reach and deserve a bowl trip. But historically for LSU, it’s one thing to gear up for Alabama and another thing to grind through Arkansas week to a winning conclusion. And the Tigers probably need to win this one to avoid yet another negative note: their first losing season since 1999.
Since 2014, when Texas A&M moved into Arkansas’ slot as LSU’s season-ending opponent, the Tigers have played the Razorbacks five times the week after taking on the Crimson Tide. In those five games, LSU lost by 17 twice, won by 28, won by 23 and won by 7.
In other words, it often hasn’t been easy for LSU against Arkansas.
An ugly season just keeps getting worse personnel wise. At Alabama, LSU was throwing into the end zone for the win at game’s end despite playing backups' backups and a cardboard cutout or two that were strapped into the empty seats in Tiger Stadium last season. This week the offensive line, which has repaired some of its tattered reputation, will be without starting guards Chasen Hines (out for the season) and Ed Ingram.
Add to that is the fact Orgeron has given the green light to a highly unusual late-season quarterback battle, with starter Max Johnson and gunslinging backup Garrett Nussmeier trading turns to try to be the one to lead the offense going forward. Clearly a battered Johnson has regressed in some respects, but I’m skeptical that Nussmeier and his 42% completion rate is the answer.
It will be a tough task with either quarterback for LSU to keep pace offensively against an Arkansas team that leads the SEC with 243.8 yards per game rushing. Especially if the Tigers, who are running on empty personnel wise, don’t find something in the tank emotionally.
At times LSU’s effort has waivered this season, but on balance the Tigers have continued to play hard. They will have to do so again, against tough odds, or all the goodwill they built up against Alabama will blow away like a puff of smoke on a breeze.