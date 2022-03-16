It’s official: LSU gymnastics is No. 1 in the nation in attendance for the first time.
LSU averaged 11,691 fans for its five home meets this season, dethroning Utah which led the nation in attendance every year since 2004. It was the second-highest average attendance in LSU history and the fifth straight non-COVID season with an average of 10,000 or better per meet.
“This is a true testament to LSU fans and their dedication and passion for our student-athletes and school,” LSU coach Jay Clark said in a written statement. “To overtake Utah, which has held that record for so many years, is really special. We could not do it without all the people within our program that spend so much time on putting on a special event for our gymnasts and fans. Friday nights in the PMAC have never been better, and that is because of the energy our fans bring every time we take the floor.”
Coincidentally, LSU drew 10,845 fans for its final home meet last Friday against Utah, a 198.125-197.875 victory over the Utes that represented the Tigers’ best score in three years.
Is LSU’s 1-2 punch ready?
Clark expressed cautious optimism that the All-American duo of junior Kiya Johnson and sophomore Haleigh Bryant will be able to compete in all-four events Saturday in the Southeastern Conference Championships in Birmingham, Alabama.
“It does appear Kiya will be able to move forward and do all four events,” Clark said Tuesday. “Haleigh is feeling good. She came out of that (Utah) meet unscathed.”
Johnson, who won the individual floor title at the 2021 SEC Championships, has been battling a chronic Achilles tendon injury as well as a recent calf injury in her other leg. Bryant suffered a plantar fascia tear in one foot and underwent an MRI on the other foot last week, but performed well enough to win her second straight all-around title with a score of 39.700.
Junior Alyona Shchennikova is also recovering from a knee injury and senior Sarah Edwards, who had a career-high 9.975 on floor against Utah, is battling foot and leg issues. But Clark said he is hopeful LSU will be able to go into Saturday’s meet with its best lineup possible.
“There always more people you wish you could come back,” Clark said. “Based on (Tuesday), we feel we will be able to put the lineup out there that we would like to have Saturday.”
Saturday’s meet
LSU goes into the SEC Championships as the No. 2 seed behind regular-season champion Florida. Seeding was based on each team’s NQS (National Qualifying Score), with Florida ranking No. 2 nationally at 198.050 and LSU ranking No. 5 at 197.735. Auburn and Alabama are tied for No. 6 nationally at 197.650, but Auburn got the No. 3 seed because it won its duel meet against the Tide this season.
All four teams will compete in Session II at 7 p.m. Saturday. Kentucky, Missouri, Arkansas and Georgia, the Nos. 5-8 seeds, will compete in Session I at 2:30 p.m.
Both sessions will be shown on the SEC Network.