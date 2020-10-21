Ishmael Sopsher, an Alabama defensive tackle and a name known well among football fans in south Louisiana, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to an AL.com report.
Sopsher, who prepped at Amite High, was at the center of a LSU-Alabama recruiting battle that the Crimson Tide ultimately won back in 2019.
At the time Sopsher was a four-star prospect rated No. 3 in Louisiana and No. 47 nationally according to 247sports rankings. He said on national signing day that his recruitment and decision were "intense," but that Alabama coach Nick Saban was the key to his decision.
The LSU coaching staff had been with Sopsher from the beginning of his recruitment — smack-dab in the middle of a recruiting battle with rival Alabama.
Sopsher played in one game in his two seasons at Alabama.
By entering the NCAA transfer portal, other college coaches can now contact Sopsher about changing schools. He can later remove his name from the database and return to Alabama.