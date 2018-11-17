Everything went according to plan for the LSU Tigers in their final night in 2018 at Tiger Stadium.

Seniors scored touchdowns early, creating a wide enough lead for the coaching staff to be liberal with playing time for younger players, who played well enough to maintain the lead as No. 10 LSU clobbered Rice 42-10 on a brisk but heartfelt Saturday night.

LSU (9-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) beat outclassed yet well-compensated Rice (1-11, 0-7 Conference USA) in their first meeting since 1995, and the Owls returned to Houston with a $1.4 million check for their troubles.

Ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be updated Tuesday night, LSU has one more opponent in the way of a potential New Year’s Six bowl berth — or perhaps an outside shot at the playoff itself.

The Tigers tuned up their recently struggling offense, recording 552 total yards, giving the unit a much-needed confidence boost going into its regular-season finale next Saturday at Texas A&M.

The Tigers offense averaged 264.6 total yards in its previous three games, and Orgeron had said on Monday that the team had lost its identity since recording 475 yards in its 36-16 win over then-No. 2 Georgia Oct. 13.

"We had a good week evaluating what we were doing with our offense," Orgeron said. "We simplified. Our guys knew what to do. We did the things that we could do well, and you could see it."

And what were those things?

Orgeron: "Run the ball. Play-action pass. Deep passes."

It appeared LSU was eager to establish their identity, uncharacteristically electing to receive upon winning the opening coin toss.

The Tigers scored a touchdown on that opening drive, attacking Rice with a balance of run and pass plays — the same way LSU pummeled Georgia. Burrow was 3 of 5 for 32 yards on the drive, Nick Brossette had four carries for 34 yards, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire tacked on the touchdown with a 3-yard run.

"I feel like we definitely got our mojo back tonight," said Brossette, who finished with 14 carries for 69 yards and two touchdowns. At 861 total rushing yards, Brossette is 139 yards short of maintaining LSU's five-season streak of producing a 1,000-yard rusher.

Joe Burrow recorded career highs in both completions and yardage, going 20 of 28 passing for 307 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow’s well-placed, 45-yard sideline pass to Ja’Marr Chase to the Rice 2 set up Brossette’s second rushing touchdown of the night — putting LSU up 35-3 with 9:32 left in the third quarter — and Burrow rested the remainder of the night.

Backup Myles Brennan took his first snaps of the season — something that would have happened earlier this season, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said last week, had Brennan not been dealing with a minor injury that had hindered his throwing motion.

Brennan, the only scholarship quarterback remaining from the spring's three-man quarterback competition (Burrow transferred in in May, and Justin McMillan and Lowell Narcisse both transferred out in August), went 4-of-6 passing for 65 yards.

Rice, which entered the game with a scoring defense that ranked 116th nationally (37.5 points allowed per game), had little success stopping LSU.

Burrow completed a 38-yard touchdown pass to Stephen Sullivan, who reached over a defender in the end zone, to set LSU up 14-0 with 5:52 left in the first quarter.

Sullivan finished with a career-high 94 yards on four catches.

Two drives later, senior tight end Foster Moreau caught his first touchdown of the season, cutting toward the middle of the field on a 13-yard reception to go up 28-0 with 2:45 left in the first half.

One of LSU’s few offensive errors came on the second drive of the game, when sophomore wide receiver Jontre Kirklin — a former star quarterback at Lutcher High — lost a fumble after a 4-yard gain on run out of the Wildcat package.

Orgeron had hinted Thursday night that there would be “a surprise” in the backfield during the game. Kirklin and the Wildcat package did not return to the game again.

Meanwhile, the LSU defense dominated its opponent for the second consecutive week. After surrendering a season-low 216 offensive yards in a 24-17 win at Arkansas a week ago, the Tigers surrendered 198 yards to Rice.

Through four drives the Owls had 22 yards and just 1 yard rushing, and defensive end Glen Logan and inside linebacker Jacob Phillips each recorded sack-forcing punts. It was Phillips’ first sack of the season.

The LSU defense recorded four total sacks against Rice, and paired with the four recorded against Arkansas last week; the Tigers pass rush is re-establishing its own identity after recording two total sacks in games against Mississippi State and Alabama.

"We had to establish our dominance," said Logan, who finished with a sack and 1½ tackles for loss.

Rice quarterback Shawn Stankavage, who finished 7-of-13 passing for 101 yards, completed a 26-yard pass to D’Angelo Ellis late in the second quarter to set up a 52-yard field goal.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Owls assembled a 13-play, 75-yard drive that running back Juma Otoviano finished off with a 5-yard touchdown to set the final score.