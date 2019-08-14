LSU football's injury report so far in fall camp has been long. Familiar names like K'Lavon Chaisson, Kristian Fulton, Grant Delpit and Joe Burrow have missed at least one practice through two weeks.
After practice Wednesday (Aug. 14), LSU coach Ed Orgeron labeled the bumps and bruises as "regular" camp injuries, except for freshman offensive lineman Kardell Thomas, whose injury Orgeron said might be "serious."
For a rundown of which players have missed practice, take a look at the roll-call table below, compiled each day by Advocate sportswriters.
Note that fall camp is only open to the media for a limited amount of time near the beginning of practice. College football teams aren't required to formally report a player's injury or status either during camp or during the season.
The Tigers break camp about a week before the first game. LSU opens the season Aug. 31 against Georgia Southern in Tiger Stadium.