Catcher Alex Milazzo was not in the starting lineup against McNeese State on Wednesday night. Tyler McManus started the game in his place.
Milazzo did not play in the final game against Baylor at the Shriners Classic on Sunday night because of a knee injury.
"He was sore today, so we decided not to play him," LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. "A doctor looked at it yesterday and doesn't seem to be too serious, but he's an important part of what we're doing. So we're getting more evaluation."
Milazzo started 47 games at catcher last season, playing in 52 games. He batted .135 with four doubles, one triple, and seven RBIs. Defensively, he threw out 14 base runners attempting to steal.
Milazzo has worked to have better at-bats this year, and so far, he is batting .200, including four RBIs.
McManus has played in nine of LSU's 12 games this year, starting three of them. He's batting .125 so far this year, going 2 for 16 in his at-bats.