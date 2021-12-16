LSU junior wide receiver Trey Palmer has entered the transfer portal, according to reports by Rivals and 247 Sports.
Palmer appeared in 11 games this year and had 30 receptions for 344 yards and three touchdowns this year. He was also a key piece of LSU's special teams as both a punt and kick returner. This year, Palmer returned 18 punts for 117 yards, good enough for No. 8 in the SEC. He also returned a punt for a touchdown in 2019 and a kickoff for a touchdown in 2020.
The Kentwood athlete was a four-star recruit out of high school in the class of 2019.
He is the third wide receiver this year to enter the transfer portal, alongside Koy Moore and Deion Smith. With the return of senior quarterback Myles Brennan, LSU has seven players in the transfer portal.