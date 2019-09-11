Starting left tackle Saahdiq Charles went with the third-team offensive line at LSU's football practice on Wednesday afternoon.
Charles did not play in the season opener because of a coach's decision, Ed Orgeron said. He started against Texas and played the entire game.
With Charles on the third team and right guard Damien Lewis out for the second-straight practice, LSU's first-team offensive line had freshman Dare Rosenthal at left tackle, senior Adrian Magee at left guard, junior Lloyd Cushenberry at center, senior Badara Traore at right guard and junior Austin Deculus at right tackle.
LSU had five starters absent during the open portion of practice, but the Tigers are being cautious with injuries ahead of Northwestern State. LSU is favored by 56 points.
Roll call:
Missing
- Dee Anderson, WR, senior
- K'Lavon Chaisson, OLB, redshirt sophomore
- Treven Kately, DB, sophomore
- Michael Divinity, LB, senior
- Tayte Langley, LB, freshman
- Soni Fonua, OLB, junior
- Chasen Hines, OL, sophomore
- Damien Lewis, OL, senior
- Kardell Thomas, OL, freshman
- Thomas Perry, OL, freshman
- Rashard Lawrence, DE, senior
- Glen Logan, DE, junior
Advocate staff writer Sheldon Mickles contributed to this report.