LSU loosened its restrictions on pregame tailgating for spring sports, allowing limited gatherings on campus before games for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began last March, the school announced Wednesday.

In a release, LSU said fans can tailgate before No. 10 LSU hosts No. 6 Mississippi State in the opening Southeastern Conference baseball game Friday night at Alex Box Stadium. The school hasn't decided on a tailgating policy this fall.

Tailgating, a beloved tradition for LSU fans, had been banned on campus since last fall because of the coronavirus. LSU let small family groups eat and drink near their cars. It outlawed the trappings of a large party, such as tents, trailers, tables, coolers, grills and communal food and beverage areas.

Now, after receiving approval from the Governor's office, the city of Baton Rouge and the Fire Marshal, 15 people from the same household can congregate in parking lots and around motor homes.

According to school guidelines, LSU will allow 10x10 tents, coolers, tables, chairs, grills and yard games. It required face coverings outside the tailgate area.

The loosened restrictions correspond with Louisiana moving to Phase 3 of its reopening plan. Under the new rules, LSU can fill its outdoor spring sport venues to 50% capacity. It sold about 5,000 tickets for this weekend's series.