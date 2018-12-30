SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — LSU offensive line coach James Cregg leaned forward at Fiesta Bowl media day and said something that resonated with just about anyone who watched the Tigers this season.
"It's finally good to have a line in place for right now," said Cregg, who joined the LSU coaching staff this season after four seasons coaching offensive line in the NFL. "And continuity is huge with offensive line. You've got to have that. You've got to have that trust for the guy next to you."
The depth hits to the offensive line this season have been well documented: the indefinite suspension of projected starting right guard Ed Ingram due to an arrest; the short-term injuries to right tackle Adrian Magee, left guard Garrett Brumfield; the early struggles of junior college tackle Badara Traore — all of it leading to seven different starting offensive line combinations in the first eight games.
The effects were substantial: LSU finished the regular season ranked 99th in the nation with 33 total sacks surrendered, and the 75 total tackles for loss surrendered ranked 66th nationally.
LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger said Friday that LSU wasn't able to get to 30 percent of its playbook — the sections with four-, five-wide receiver formations where Burrow can sling the ball downfield — because the offensive line was not able to sufficiently protect Burrow from being sacked.
"It's hard. It's tough," said Cregg, who was available to the media for the first time this season. "But you know what? Through toughness we ended up persevering and finding some guys that we didn't really count on to play."
For Cregg, that included center Lloyd Cushenberry right guard Damien Lewis — the only offensive linemen to start in every game this season.
Cushenberry, a 6-foot-4, 309-pound sophomore from Dutchtown High, was originally committed to South Carolina before LSU offered him a last-minute scholarship on signing day in 2016.
Lewis was a top guard recruit who transferred in from Northwest Mississippi Community College.
Not exactly the expected pathways for two offensive linemen who would be voted LSU's "Outstanding Offensive Lineman," which both were following the end of the regular season.
Cregg said Lewis had practiced playing left guard all of spring practice, and once the depth hits began, Lewis filled in immediately.
"He can process things quick," Cregg said. "I've just been really pleased with where he's come with his football. He's just a great technician. He thrives on it. And that's where he wins. It's all technique. And his work ethic is tremendous."
And just how did Lewis see this season?
"I won't say it's crazy, but it was really good," said Lewis, a 6-foot-3, 322-pound junior who spoke with the media for the first time this season. "We've got a great group of offensive linemen, and everybody's going to come in to help the team."
Plenty of youth will return on the offensive line, including true freshman Chasen Hines, who earned his first start at left guard against Mississippi State.
But Cregg is "very excited" about the arrival of Southern Lab's Kardell Thomas, the nation's No. 2 guard of 2019, according to 247Sports, who is expected to enroll early at LSU in the spring.
"He's going to be a rock for what we're trying to do," Cregg said. "And all of those guys. Competition is going to make everybody better. So, you've got a good guy coming in there, and he's going to make the other guys better. That's what we want."