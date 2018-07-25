‘Tis the season for college football award watch lists, with six rolling out so far this week.
LSU junior linebacker Devin White finds his name on the watch lists for the Butkus Award (best linebacker) and Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player), sharing the latter watch list with sophomore cornerback Greedy Williams. White and Williams were named last week to the Bednarik Award watch list, which also goes to the nation’s top defensive player.
Three Louisiana Tech players were also named to watch lists this week: cornerback Amik Robertson (Thorpe), defensive end Jaylon Ferguson (Nagurski) and guard O’Shea Dugas (Outland Trophy, best interior lineman).
LSU players on preseason watch lists:
• July 16 — Bednarik Award (best defensive player): LB Devin White, CB Greedy Williams
• July 16 — Maxwell Award (player of the year): None
• July 17 — Davey O’Brien Award (best quarterback): None
• July 18 — Doak Walker Award (best running back): None
• July 19 — Biletnikoff Award (best receiver): Jonathan Giles
• July 20 — John Mackey Award (best tight end): Foster Moreau
• July 20 — Rimington Trophy (best center): None
• Monday — Butkus Award (best linebacker): Devin White
• Monday — Jim Thorpe Award (best defensive back): Greedy Williams
• Tuesday — Bronko Nagurski Trophy (best defensive player): Devin White, Greedy Williams
• Tuesday — Outland Trophy (best interior lineman): None
• Wednesday — Lou Groza Award (best place-kicker): None
• Wednesday — Ray Guy Award (best punter): None
• Thursday — Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player)
• Thursday — Wuerffel Trophy (community service)
• Friday — Walter Camp Award (player of the year)