Everyone in the Southeastern Conference can play golf, LSU director of golf Chuck Winstead figures. It’s the teams that execute the best which will make the most improvement from shaking the frost off their clubs in February to the heat of the conference and NCAA championship tournaments come May and June.
“Can we make putts?” Winstead asked. “Can we hit it to the right side of the greens? Everyone starts where we are and are all talented. It’s how much we can grow through the spring and build momentum for the postseason.
“What I like about this group is they understand that. They really work hard on the things that matter.”
After a strong fall campaign, the No. 21-ranked Tigers open the spring schedule this weekend in Gainesville, Florida, in the Gators Invitational. It’s the first of six spring regular-season events, including an appearances in UL’s Louisiana Classics tournament, March 14-15 at Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette.
LSU won Louisiana Tech’s Jim Rivers Intercollegiate at Squire Creek in Ruston in September, had a second and a fourth in two other events and went 2-2 in the SEC Match Play at Shoal Creek in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Tigers will go with a five-man lineup this weekend of fifth-year senior Trey Winstead, fourth-year seniors Garrett Barber and Michael Sanders and sophomore Nicholas Arcement. Barber, Sanders, Arcement and Trolio each played in all of LSU’s fall events, with Barber leading the Tigers with a 70.89 stroke average. Sanders was just off his pace with a 71.11 average along with two top-10 finishes.
“I thought we played well in the fall,” said Winstead, who is in his 17th season. Winstead, himself a former LSU player, coached the Tigers to the 2015 NCAA championship.
“I like this group of guys. The young guys played well. They’re good ball strikers.”
The Tigers will not be hosting their own tournament this season as is often the case, but Winstead said LSU has been awarded a 2024 NCAA regional at the University Club. LSU was scheduled to host a regional in 2020 before NCAA competition was wiped out that year by the pandemic.
LSU MEN’S GOLF SPRING SCHEDULE
Sat.-Sun. Gators Invitational Gainesville, Fla.
Feb. 21-23 The Prestige LaQuinta, Calif.
March 7-8 San Diego Classic Chula Vista, Calif.
March 14-15 Louisiana Classics Lafayette (Oakbourne CC)
March 27-28 The Hayt Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
April 11-12 Mossy Oak Collegiate West Point, Miss.
April 20-24 SEC Championships St. Simons Island, Ga.
May 16-18 NCAA regional Site TBD
May 27-June 1 NCAA Championships Scottsdale, Ariz.