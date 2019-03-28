It’s rare that freshmen make big contributions on a veteran team in any sport, but LSU softball pitcher Shelby Wickersham had a doubly good head start.
Wickersham, who was competing for New Orleans-Mount Carmel a year ago, gained insight in the nuances of being an athlete from her father, former LSU quarterback Jeff Wickersham (1982-85). Throughout her career as a youth league pitcher, she attended numerous LSU camps to gain a feel for being a Tiger.
Compiling a 9-1 record and 1.85 ERA, Wickersham has excelled in the Tigers' four-pitcher rotation on the way to a 29-6 record, 7-2 in SEC play. No. 8 LSU plays host to No. 16 South Carolina (24-8, 2-6) at Tiger Park this weekend.
Jeff Wickersham was the first Tiger passer to throw for 2,500 yards in a season and 5,000 in a career. Shelby said she hears a lot about her dad’s exploits but most values the off-field wisdom he imparted.
“He learned a lot about softball with me as I grew up, but he taught me more about the life lessons of sports, how to face adversity, how to overcome that,” she said. “It helped me grow as a player and a person.
“I know he was a good athlete and great quarterback but also a great person, and it’s good to hear people say that about your dad. He encouraged me to play other sports as long as I could. He was big on being a multi-sport athlete, not just a one-sport athlete.”
Wickersham got serious about softball after eighth grade and dropped volleyball and basketball, although she did compete in volleyball as a junior. She played for Division I state champions in both sports and threw nine perfect games in her high school career.
Along the way, her love for LSU deepened as she spent more and more time around the program. With All Americans Allie Walljasper and Carley Hoover gone from last year’s team, LSU needed a pitcher ready to contribute.
“I’ve known Shelby for a long time,” LSU coach Beth Torina said. “It’s nice that it worked out when you have a local kid you’ve gotten to know in your program. She had a head start on some of the other freshmen because she knew our verbiage from so many camps and clinics growing up. I’ve had high expectations for her as a player and a person coming to this program for quite some time.”
Wickersham delivered quickly with a five-inning no-hitter against Iowa in her first career start. She leads the team in victories, appearances (15) and innings pitched (60 2/3) while compiling six complete games and three shutouts. Opponents are batting .191 against her.
Throwing heat is not her game. Her ability to spin the ball and hit the corners on both sides of the plate keeps batters off-balance and hitting into a lot of easy grounders or pop fly balls.
“The no-hitter gave me a confidence boost, but it also boosted my confidence in my teammates,” she said. “I really didn’t have a lot of strikeouts. It was all them making the plays in the field for me.
“I came out hoping to do the best for my team knowing they had my back. It’s just getting the ball over the plate and keeping the ball in the park, letting them make the plays behind me.”
Perhaps her best effort was a 3-2 complete-game victory on March 18 against No. 7 Florida to give LSU the series victory. A week later she was humbled, giving up four runs without retiring a batter in a Friday night start at Georgia.
“She’s so amazing, so hard-working and always trying to get better,” senior catcher Michaela Schlattman said. “She’s consistent emotions-wise, which is good to have. If things aren’t going well, she’s the kind that can be looked at and she’ll say, 'We’re fine; we’re going to get it done.' Her confidence as a freshman is really amazing.”