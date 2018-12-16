The early signing period for college football begins Wednesday, LSU coach Ed Orgeron has said the coaching staff feels very strong about the 19 verbal commitments they've received.
Each school is permitted 25 scholarships per recruiting class.
With the class of 2019 being loaded with elite Louisiana talent, it's an important time for the Tigers.
Below is a rundown of what LSU's class looks like, where it ranks and other key recruiting information.
CLASS RANKINGS
LSU's class ranks No. 4 in 247 Sports' composite rankings. Rivals ranks LSU's class No. 6.
LIST OF COMMITMENTS
Name Pos Ht. Wt. School
Anthony Bradford OT 6-5 320 Muskegon (Mich.) HS
Marcel Brooks LB 6-3 200 Flower Mound (Texas) Marcus HS
Tyrion Davis RB 6-1 230 Southern Lab
John Emery Jr RB 5-11 206 Destrehan High
Joseph Evans DT 6-3 305 Haynesville HS
Cordale Flott DB 6-1 165 Saraland (Ala.) HS
Maurice Hampton CB 6-0 195 Memphis (Tenn.) University
Kendall McCallum LB 6-3 235 Oxford (Alabama) HS
TK McClendon TE 6-3 240 Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) CC
Trey Palmer WR 6-0 205 Kentwood High
Peter Parish QB 6-1 198 Phenix City (Ala.) Central
Ray Parker OT 6-5 275 Ruston High
Thomas Perry OT 6-5 325 Teurlings Catholic
Quentin Skinner LS 6-0 235 Buford (Ga.) HS
Donte Starks ILB 6-1 225 John Ehret
Derek Stingley Jr. CB 6-1 195 The Dunham School
Kardell Thomas OG 6-5 340 Southern Lab
Charles Turner C 6-4 260 Bradenton (Fla.) IMB Acad.
Cade York K/P 6-2 175 Prosper (Texas) HS
SCHEDULE OF ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR UNDECIDED RECRUITS
-- Nakobe Dean, a five-star linebacker from Mississippi, will announce his decision on ESPNU in the 1 p.m. hour Wednesday.
NOTABLE HEADLINES
-- Story of Southern Lab guard Kardell Thomas — the most influential piece of LSU's recruiting class
-- For LSU committment Derek Stingley Jr., All-American Bowl selection is the latest honor
-- No sleep 'til signing day for Ed Orgeron and the LSU coaching staff; 17 in-home visits in 16 days
-- University High's Christian Harris in awe of selection to play in All-American Bowl
WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE EARLY PERIOD?
With a scholarship limit of 25 per class, the Tigers will have six open slots if they sign 19 in the early period. Here are a few names LSU would love to signing on national signing day in early February.
-- Ishmael Sopsher, a five-star defensive tackle from Amite. LSU, by all accounts, in locked in a battle with Alabama.
-- Devonta Lee, a four-star wide receiver from Amite. LSU and Alabama are in pursuit.
-- Siaki Ika, a four-start defensive tackle from Salt Lake City, Utah. LSU, along with Alabama, are battling schools out West such as Utah and Southern Cal.
-- Raydarious Jones, a four-star athlete from Horn Lake, Miss. The Tigers see Jones as a defensive back and are battling Ole Miss to sign him.
-- Christian Williams, a four-star defensive back from Daphne, Ala. Williams is committed to the Crimson Tide but isn't signing in the early period.
-- George Pickens, a four-star wide receiver from Hoover, Ala. The Auburn commitment won't sign in the early period as other schools like LSU and other SEC schools continue to recruit him.
National signing day is Feb. 6, 2019. The early period begins Wednesday and ends Friday.