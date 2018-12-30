With the Fiesta Bowl nearing, LSU football's coaches and players will speak to the media Sunday morning.

With most players available for the news conference, fans will get a chance to hear from some players they haven't this season.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jared Small will play in Fiesta Bowl

Head coach Ed Orgeron reiterated LSU's support of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and linebacker Jared Small and said the two would play in the Fiesta Bowl during Sunday's news conference.

"They are two excellent young men," Orgeron said. "They will both play. I expect them to have a great game."

The two players were involved in a fatal shooting during an attempted armed robbery in Baton Rouge last week.

Plenty of firsts for LSU in the Fiesta Bowl

LSU's matchup with Central Florida in the Fiesta Bowl is its first New Year's 6 bowl game in program history, but that's not the only first-time experience for some of its players.

Orgeron said the trip to Arizona was the first time some of his players have seen the desert, mountains and even cactus during the time they've spent in Glendale, Arizona leading up to the game.

"It's been a great trip for our guys," Orgeron said.

He also called the Fiesta Bowl one of the best bowls the team has ever been to, and ranked making it to the game as a top highlight of the year along with beating No. 2 Georgia at Tiger Stadium.

Ed Orgeron, on the role that underclassmen like Glen Logan and Tyler Shelvin will play in this year’s Fiesta Bowl. #LSU pic.twitter.com/gG1fQrufYP — Christopher Boan (@cgboan) December 30, 2018

