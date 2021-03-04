The LSU track and field teams will send 18 individuals and two relays to the NCAA indoor championships that will be held March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The list of athletes accepted into the meet by the NCAA Division I Track and Field Committee included a total of 12 athletes from coach Dennis Shaver’s men’s team and eight from the women’s squad.
The Tigers are second and Lady Tigers sixth in the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings after they finished second and fourth, respectively, in the Southeastern Conference championships last weekend.
The LSU men have a total of 12 scoring opportunities — second-most of any school at the meet — in nine events and the women have nine scoring chances — sixth-most — in eight events.
The meet will be held at the Arkansas’ Randal Tyson Track Center, the site of the SEC championships last week.
A list of LSU athletes accepted into the meet with their season’s-best mark and ranking are listed below:
MEN
200: Terrance Laird, 20.28 (1).
400: Noah Williams, 45.26 (5); Sean Burrell, 45.47 (10).
60 hurdles: Damion Thomas, 7.60 (2); Eric Edwards, 7.67 (5).
Mile: Davis Bove, 3:57.49 (13).
High jump: JuVaughn Harrison, 7-5¾ (1).
Long jump: JuVaughn Harrison, 27-4 (1).
Triple jump: Sean Dixon-Bodie, 53-11¾ (5).
4x400 relay: Noah Williams, Charles Lewis, Dorian Camel, Sean Burrell, 3:06.64 (9).
Weight throw: Jon Nerdal, 72-11 ¾ (9); Jake Norris, 71-11 (13).
WOMEN
200: Favour Ofili, 22.75 (4).
400: Amber Anning, 52.27 (9).
60 hurdles: Milan Young, 8.03 (6).
4x400 relay: Symone Mason, Favour Ofili, Milan Young, Amber Anning, 3:31.82 (7).
High jump: Abby O’Donoghue, 6-2¼ (2); Nyagoa Bayak, 5-11½ (8).
Long jump: Aliyah Whisby, 21-8¼ (6).
Pole vault: Lisa Gunnarsson, 14-10 (1).
Weight throw: Monique Hardy, 71-11½ (9).
Marshall, Harrison on Bowerman lists
LSU hurdler Tonea Marshall and jumper JuVaughn Harrison again made the Pre-NCAA championships watch lists for The Bowerman Award, college track and field’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.
Marshall made the 10-person list even though she has no collegiate indoor eligibility remaining.
She has competed in various meets this indoor season with a best of 7.86 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, the fourth-fastest time in the world in 2021.
Harrison leads the nation in the high jump at 7 feet, 5¾ inches and is tied for first in the long jump with a leap of 27-4 going into the NCAA championships.
Tigers' trio honored
Harrison, Terrance Laird and assistant coach Bennie Brazell earned recognition from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, which released its regional awards for the indoor season Thursday.
Harrison was chosen the men''s field athlete of the year, Laird won the track award and Brazell was selected as the top assistant coach in the South Central Region in advance of next week's national championships.