Dave Aranda's players affectionately call him the “Mad Scientist” for a reason.

There’s no telling what kind of scheme LSU’s third-year defensive coordinator will concoct to combat whatever offensive attack the Tigers face from week to week.

So with No. 1 Alabama coming to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night to face third-ranked LSU, Aranda’s players couldn’t wait for Monday’s practice to see what he mixed up in his lab while they had a three-day weekend break.

“He’s been in the lab, but he’s always watching tape 24-7,” outside linebacker Michael Divinity noted Monday. “I can’t wait today to see what type of scheme he has for us this week.”

Strong safety Grant Delpit added with a smile: “Yeah, you don’t know what he’s doing all day. He’s probably sitting in the office just drawing up plays. So yeah, I’m excited to see what we’ve got.”

An open date last weekend gave Aranda extra time to prepare for a bona fide offensive juggernaut. That could come in handy because Alabama’s offense resembles a runaway freight train most of the time.

LSU defensive end Rashard Lawrence said it’s crazy how Alabama has been so efficient and productive with dual-threat quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, running the show.

“I tried not to watch too much (tape),” Lawrence said Monday, “because it gets kind of boring watching them just run up and down the field on everybody.”

Undefeated and virtually unchallenged, Alabama averages 564.2 yards per game and has scored 50 or more points in six of eight outings with the help of six touchdowns by the defense and special teams. (The Crimson Tide scored 45 and 39 points in the other two games.)

So it’s up to Aranda, his defensive coaches and a team of analysts to figure a way to slow down Tagovailoa and his offense, and to do what no other opponent has done this season: Hang with Alabama for 60 minutes.

The Tigers say it’s possible based on their past two matchups with the Crimson Tide.

In 2016, Aranda’s first season at LSU, he came up with a plan that kept Alabama scoreless for three quarters before a Jalen Hurts touchdown run and a field goal produced a hard-earned 10-0 win.

“Dave has been spot-on,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “His first year against Lane (Kiffin, then the Alabama offensive coordinator), he was excellent. It was zero-zero going to the fourth quarter, and Hurts made an excellent play.”

Last season, LSU again went in with a solid game plan. The Tigers wanted to stop the run, which they did, but Bama hurt them with the pass en route to a 24-10 victory.

“We went in there last year, one of the best running teams I've ever seen,” Orgeron said of Alabama. “We busted our tails to stop the run and did a pretty good job. They beat us in the passing game; we weren't happy with that part.”

Before those two setbacks, Arnada was 8-3 in nine seasons as a defensive coordinator when having an extra week in-season to prepare. His team gave up 17 or fewer points in seven of those eight wins.

That’s not counting his masterful defensive game plan in the 2016 Citrus Bowl, when his unit smothered Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson in LSU’s 29-9 beating of Louisville.

That convincing win is still fresh in the memory of many players, including Divinity.

“Coach Aranda is one of the smartest coaches I’ve ever been around, just from defensive schemes and knowing what to use against the different offenses each week,” he said. “With this extra time, he’s been watching film and watching different things. That helps him come up with more ideas for us to be successful as a defense.

“Just having a coach like that who loves this game and who loves coaching means a lot,” Divinity added. “He’s up there putting all his effort into it, so you really can’t ask for more from a coach.”

Deplit added: “Coach Aranda is really all about business. He’s never really that fiery day in, day out. He’s more of a know-your-assignment, know-your-job, business-type guy.”

Aranda's in-game adjustments are big, too, defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko said.

“Some of the things he does … ” Fehoko said while shaking his head. “Like against Mississippi State: We came in at halftime and he said, ‘They’re going to run this play and this play, and this is what we’re going to do.’

“So we go out and State ran that play, and we stopped it because we had the execution. Coach Aranda is a smart coach and I’m glad he’s here. I don’t think we’d be the defense we are if it weren’t for him.”

The question is, can Aranda and his defense stop a runaway freight train?

“We’re going to have to play a complete game to stop their run game and passing game,” Orgeron said. “No one has done it yet. If there's anybody that can do it, it’s our defensive staff. I do believe in them.”

We'll see Saturday night, when Aranda comes out of his lab.

Four Downs

Taking a closer look at the numbers and how LSU’s defense has thrived under Dave Aranda:

Dirty dozen

The Tigers have a streak of 12 consecutive games in which they haven’t allowed a touchdown in the first quarter. The streak started in last season's game against Alabama, when Jalen Hurts tossed a short TD pass to Irv Smith. Since then, LSU has allowed just three first-quarter field goals — all this season — to Miami, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Stingy Tigers

In Dave Aranda’s 33 games as LSU’s defensive coordinator, the Tigers have allowed 57 total touchdowns, or an average of 1.7 per outing. In 2016, his first season in Baton Rouge after three years at Wisconsin, LSU gave up just 16 touchdowns in 12 games to lead the nation in that category. In addition, the Tigers allowed an FBS-low 1.3 TDs per game.

Setting the tone

Aranda’s defense has allowed 79 points in the first quarter of his 33 games. The Tigers have pitched a shutout in the opening quarter of 20 games and have given up seven touchdowns in that quarter in two-plus seasons. Only twice has a team scored in double digits in the first quarter against Aranda’s defense at LSU: Ole Miss got 10 in 2016 and Auburn had 17 in 2017.

Limiting big plays

Through eight games and 32 quarters of play this season, LSU has given up just four plays of 40 or more yards. Three have come on pass plays against Louisiana Tech (42 yards), Florida (49 yards) and Miami (50 yards). The other was a 40-yard run by Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald in the Tigers’ most recent outing on Oct. 20.

