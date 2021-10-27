Eight games into Max Johnson’s first full season as a starter, the sophomore quarterback has experienced a wide array of results.

On one hand, he threw the second-most touchdowns in LSU history through seven games. On the other, the offense has scored more than 30 points just once against Power Five opponent.

It’s an uneven sample size and difficult to assess Johnson’s long-term viability as a starter with everything surrounding him. His offensive coordinator never called plays before this season. LSU’s offensive line has struggled. Plays haven’t always reached him on time. Coach Ed Orgeron was fired midseason, though he’ll stay on through the last game. And Johnson lost his top target, sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, as well as multiple defensive starters to injuries.

In the midst of everything, Johnson continues to practice and play, trying to lift LSU as far as he can.

“What's impressed me about Max is he's got a 'What's next?' mentality that we talk about,” senior center Liam Shanahan said. “He's not afraid. If something goes wrong or he gets hit hard, he pops right up, and he's ready to go the next play. That's something I find admirable in him.”

After winning two games last season, Johnson started his sophomore year on a tear, throwing 15 touchdowns through four games. LSU started 3-1. Even though the offense struggled with maintaining tempo, Johnson averaged 286 yards passing per game, a necessity because of how much the Tigers struggled to run the ball.

But Johnson has thrown five touchdowns over the last four games as LSU entered the more difficult portion of its schedule. He went three weeks without completing more than 58% of his passes, finally breaking the streak last weekend at Ole Miss. Johnson threw for 146 yards in the 31-17 loss, the second straight game in which he didn’t eclipse 150 yards. He also didn’t throw a touchdown for the first time this season.

Late in the game, after Johnson was sacked and fumbled for the second time, LSU inserted freshman quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. He completed 7 of 12 passes for 103 yards and one touchdown. He led LSU on two scoring drives. Orgeron thought at the time Nussmeier provided “a spark.”

“Max is still our starting quarterback,” Orgeron said two days later. “... He was getting some hits in there. I just wanted to give him a break, get Garrett some time. I told Garrett I'd give him some time.”

Now on the open date before LSU travels to Alabama next weekend, Johnson wants to minimize his mistakes. He wishes he could take back some of his turnovers after throwing five interceptions. Orgeron recently said he needed to get rid of the ball quicker and improve his identification of protections.

Compared to this time last year, Johnson has noticed development in his skill set. He recognizes what to do when a defense rolls its coverage. He learned more about protections. He understands not to take an extra, unnecessary hit if he can avoid one.

“I've made a lot of improvements from last year,” he said. “I understood our reads, but this year, I'm understanding our reads and the defense.”

Johnson will have to continue to improve over the next four games for LSU to make a bowl. After two productive weeks, the offensive line struggled to block stunts and slants against Ole Miss. Injuries have left LSU without enough players to hold a full practice this week.

In the midst of so much swirling around him, Johnson will try to provide a reliable presence at the game’s most important position.

“It's huge, especially right now with everything going on,” senior punter Avery Atkins said. “The quarterback's the leader. Everybody looks up to the quarterback. Having him at that position, we're really confident in him as players and as a coaching staff.”